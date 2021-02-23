The 2020 election fueled the highest voter turnout for a presidential election in 50 years.
High voter turnout helps to strengthen our democracy. It shows voters are engaged and seek to participate in the political process.
The U.S. lags behind many other developed nations when it comes to electoral participation. Out of 35 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development for which estimates of voting-age population in the most recent national election were available, U.S. turnout ranked an underwhelming 24th, according to the Pew Research Center.
The 2020 presidential election was different.
“Americans voted in record numbers in last year’s presidential election, casting nearly 158.4 million ballots. That works out to more than six-in-ten people of voting age and nearly two-thirds of estimated eligible voters,” according to a preliminary Pew Research Center analysis. The high turnout was fueled by the bitter fight between incumbent Republican Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
Without evidence, Trump and his allies disputed his loss to Biden and falsely claimed the election was rigged.
Now Republican lawmakers in statehouses across the country are moving swiftly to attack some of the voting methods that led to the record turnout.
The Brennan Center for Justice, a public policy institute, has tallied more than 100 bills in 28 states meant to restrict voting access. More than a third of those proposals are aimed at limiting mail voting, while other bills seek to strengthen voter ID requirements as well as allow for more aggressive means to remove people from voter rolls.
“Unfortunately, we are seeing some politicians who want to manipulate the rules of the game so that some people can participate and some can’t,” said Myrna Pérez, director of the voting rights and elections program at the Brennan Center.
Many Republicans have said the new bills are meant to increase public confidence after Trump and his GOP allies, without evidence, criticized the election as fraudulent. Those claims were rejected by dozens of courts and were made even as a group of election officials — including representatives of the federal government’s cybersecurity agency — deemed the 2020 presidential election the “the most secure in American history.” Trump’s former attorney general, William Barr, also said he saw no evidence of widespread fraud that would have changed the election results.
In the 2020 presidential election, nearly 70% of all ballots cast nationwide came before Election Day, with an estimated 108 million people voting through the mail, early in-person or by dropping off absentee ballots. The surge came after states expanded access to mail voting and early voting, with a few states sending absentee ballots to all registered voters in response to the coronavirus pandemic that raised safety questions about large crowds at the polls.
In our home state, Republican lawmakers introduced a bill to eliminate no-excuse mail voting. The proposal would need approval from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.
In Texas, the nation’s largest Republican-controlled state, millions took advantage of early in-person voting to shatter the state’s turnout record. There were no reports of widespread system meltdowns, voter disenfranchisement or fraud.
But some Texas GOP lawmakers are seeking new criminal offenses allegedly to deter voter fraud, even though actual fraud is rare. Other bills would prohibit independent groups from distributing application forms for mail-in ballots and clarify who can request an application. In September, the state sued Harris County, home to Democratic-leaning Houston, to stop officials from sending mail ballot applications to the more than 2 million registered voters there.
Thomas Buser-Clancy, senior staff attorney for the ACLU of Texas, said the state already is known as a “voter suppression state,” noting that Texas does not allow online voter registration or broad mail voting.
Buser-Clancy said laws such as prohibiting online voter registration or requiring certain forms of ID create burdens that “disproportionately fall on poor communities and communities of color,” where some individuals may not have the resources and ability to go out and get or fix specific necessary items to exercise their right to vote.
In Arizona, Republicans have introduced bills that would eliminate the state’s permanent early voting list, require mail ballots to be notarized, require mail-in ballots to be hand-delivered to a voting location and allow lawmakers to overturn presidential election results.
In Georgia, where Biden’s win was verified in three separate tallies, Republicans in the GOP-controlled Legislature are gearing up to impose new barriers on mail voting, which was used heavily by Democrats in the presidential and Senate run-off elections.
A Republican senator has introduced a bill that would require voters to make copies of their photo ID and mail it to election officials twice in order to cast an absentee ballot. The state’s Republican governor, lieutenant governor and secretary of state have supported the idea of requiring a photo ID for mail voting.
“Despite the fact that Republicans know and understand there was no fraud, they are scared of their base,” said Georgia Democratic Rep. Debra Bazemore. “That’s the base that is loyal to Donald Trump. If they do not do anything, if they go against him, they might not be in office long.”
The voter suppression efforts underway in statehouses across the country underscore the realization that state and local races deserve just as much voter consideration as the race for president.
Republican lawmakers’ efforts to make it more difficult for Americans to exercise their fundamental right to vote must be challenged in the courts.
