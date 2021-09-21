Climate change is a public health emergency. It’s simple — as pollution dirties our air, as our days become hotter, and as we suffer through stronger and more frequent extreme weather events, the health and well-being of people and communities across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania are impacted. Hurricane Ida and the flooding that followed in Philadelphia made it abundantly clear that we need climate action now to address the climate crisis.
Every day, I have the opportunity to work with public health officials to promote policies and practices that prepare us for the threats facing our communities. There is common agreement across our public health community that we need to shift our focus from short-term solutions that react only to the emergency in front of us to long-term sustainable solutions that truly address the root cause of so many health complications we’re seeing here in Pennsylvania: climate change. Fortunately, addressing the climate crisis is not only an opportunity to save lives across our Commonwealth, but also an opportunity to spur our economy, provide family-sustaining jobs, and ensure environmental justice.
This year, the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America identified Allentown as the top “asthma capital” in the United States due to the high rate of ER visits with asthma-associated symptoms. Philadelphia closely follows in seventh place nationally. As is the case in many communities across the country, the asthma burden is most severe in our communities of color. Black children are more than twice as likely as white children to suffer from asthma in Pennsylvania. As warming temperatures lead to increased ozone levels and more pollen and continued use of fossil fuels and other combustion-based operations worsen air quality, more and more Pennsylvanians will be at risk of health complications from asthma. The resulting physical, emotional and financial costs are far more than we are prepared to shoulder.
In addition, climate change is fueling extreme weather, heightening risk of injury, accidents, and death. Over the past ten years, Pennsylvania has experienced 37 extreme weather events, costing our state up to $10 billion in damages. In the last three years, two major “100-year floods” of Darby Creek swept through our neighborhoods across the Eastwick section of Philadelphia, potentially upsetting toxic substances from a hazardous waste site upstream. Meanwhile, the Atlantic hurricane season continues to produce more frequent and intense storms, sea levels are rising, and droughts and heat waves are occurring with greater frequency across the state. Without bold climate investments, Pennsylvanians will increasingly find themselves in harm’s way and our tax dollars spent on costly recovery efforts. We will find ourselves in perpetual disaster-recovery mode without the resources required for emergency preparedness, one of the foundational components of a strong public health infrastructure
Luckily, federal investments in clean transit, clean energy incentives, and non-combustion renewable energy will not only combat climate change and safeguard our public health, but they will also create family-sustaining union jobs. As of 2019, there were already nearly 94,000 Pennsylvanians working in clean energy, and that number only stands to grow with increased investment. We have everything to gain from bolstering a clean energy economy here in Pennsylvania.
Tackling the climate crisis is also an opportunity to address environmental injustice here in our Commonwealth. Considering the disproportionate impact of climate change on the health of low-wealth communities and communities of color, federal efforts such as President Biden’s Justice40 initiative are critical. Pennsylvanians bearing the brunt of air pollution and environmental injustice – like those living near refineries, busy freeways, and other sources of pollution – must be included in our fight for a clean, healthy, and more equitable environment.
To that end, earlier this month, 60 health organizations called on Congress to pass big, bold climate investments. Now, Congress is considering the president’s Build Back Better Budget, which would make those exact investments. The bill still needs to clear several other hurdles to be enacted, and the support of Senators Bob Casey and the rest of the Pennsylvanian delegation is crucial. Our federal leaders must follow through and meet this moment for Pennsylvanians who want and need these climate investments.
Though bold federal investments are central in this fight, individual Pennsylvanians must answer the call as well. Small actions such as writing letters to elected officials, signing petitions, moderating energy usage, and switching to an electric vehicle can make a difference. Public health and our environment are intrinsically linked, and we must do everything possible to protect both. Our health and well-being depend on it.
