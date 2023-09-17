Predators in the wild prowl around the edges of a herd of animals, waiting to pick the vulnerable. They may lie in wait, camouflaged until it is time to pounce.

In real estate, the wolves and hyenas are corporations that buy up properties from the desperate. The bait can be the simplicity of the advertising. Someone struggling to pay the mortgage sees a sign on a telephone pole. “We buy houses,” it says, with a phone number, promising a quick way out of a problem. It isn’t always that easy.

