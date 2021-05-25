Stacy M. Brown is the NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent.

“This is a broad generalization, and it must be stated that there have always been alternative points of view and actions. But the ideas of white superiority and the ‘scientific progress’ have been intertwined for three centuries, if not more,” she said. “If we are to create a more inclusive society, we have to first create an idea of mutual respect and humility.”

Stacy M. Brown is the NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent.