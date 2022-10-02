Two elected leaders announced plans to curb gun violence in Philadelphia. One of the plans has a chance of making a difference. The other makes a political point.
Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order Tuesday banning the possession of firearms and other deadly weapons at city recreation centers and playgrounds.
The same day, City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, alongside other City Council officials and gun violence prevention advocates, released a report with recommendations to address the city’s gun violence crisis.
Kenney and Thomas announced their plans just hours before a 14-year-old boy was killed and four other teens were wounded after playing football at Roxborough High School.
The boy was the latest of more than 400 homicide victims in Philadelphia so far this year.
Violent crime is up overall in the city. The number of carjackings has surpassed the previous record of 847 thefts in 2021, which had doubled from 410 carjackings in 2020, reports Fox29.
To reduce violent crime, the city will need a combination of long-term investment in education and jobs to prevent crime and more effective policing and prosecution to deter crime.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told the Philadelphia Inquirer last September that Philadelphia’s criminal justice system has become a “revolving door” for repeat gun offenders — leaving more of them on the street with their weapons, with little reason to fear the consequences of being caught.
The perception of leniency must end. Violent criminals must know that they will be held accountable.
As urgently as solutions are needed, city officials must restrain from making proposals that are likely to be ruled unconstitutional.
The mayor’s well-intentioned plan to ban weapons at recreation centers and playgrounds is likely to face a legal challenge. His plan makes the valid political point that the Republican-controlled state legislature won’t pass stricter gun legislation and won’t allow Philadelphia to pass its own gun laws. The state of Pennsylvania has in the past not recognized municipalities’ ability to pass gun laws.
Asked if he expects his executive order to face legal challenges, Kenney said he did, but added: “That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try.”
Instead of issuing an executive order that is likely to be struck down by the state legislature and the courts, it would be better for police and prosecutors to work together on aggressively enforcing existing laws against possession of illegal guns. We need more arrests and prosecution of people who break the law by possessing a gun without a permit.
City officials should also lobby state lawmakers for increased funding for more forensics technology to solve crimes and additional funding to hire more police officers to patrol hot spots where most violence happens.
Contrary to the mayor’s executive order, Councilman Thomas presented a plan that has more promise.
The report recommends that the city invest $3 million into victim and witness protection services. The report also recommends investments in fingerprinting technology, surveillance cameras and blight removal.
The report also calls for an evaluation of the city’s current gun violence prevention spending, the sharing of relevant crime data to the public, and creation of a 100-day working group composed of City Council, the mayor’s administration, the Philadelphia Police Department, the district attorney’s office and the attorney general’s office that would meet weekly to coordinate and enact a plan to end gun violence in the city.
“What we’re really trying to do is offer solutions for right now,” Thomas said.
