As schools open across the country, American parents, educators and legislators are polarized over universal mask mandates. The heated debate over what constitutes “normal” or “safe” classroom learning has lacked a nuanced discussion of the long-term goals of pandemic mitigation strategies, or the possibility that communities could set “offramps” for their masking policies.
Offramps, defined in advance and communicated early in the school year, could help bridge this divide: It would signal to proponents of universal school masking that the danger of COVID-19 is being carefully considered, and to opponents that there is an end in sight.
Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend masks for all students and adults, regardless of vaccination status. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) does as well, citing the vaccine ineligibility of children under 12 and the inability to enforce mask mandates for only the vaccinated. Recently, though, the AAP stated that “masking is not for forever.” When, then, might schools allow for masks to become optional without risking major outbreaks?
One obvious answer might be “when children under 12 are vaccinated.” Currently, the best estimate for when a vaccine may become available to children under the age of 12 is January 2022 — if everything goes perfectly with the ongoing trials. Since the Pfizer vaccine takes five weeks to provide full protection, it might be late winter or early spring 2022 before a substantial proportion of younger children could be both vaccinated and protected. Vaccination efforts would then have to contend with hesitancy among parents and kids themselves, which survey data suggest is a substantial concern.
Three months after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization for the Pfizer vaccine for 12-17 year-olds, only 41% have been immunized, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey. Four in 10 parents of children under 12 say that once that age group becomes eligible for the vaccine, they will “wait a while to see how it is working.” Given these factors, vaccine availability may be part of the answer, but not all of it.
Still, masking in the classroom doesn’t have to continue indefinitely. States can give schools a pathway for allowing some in their buildings to go mask-free by setting careful standards based on a combination of district and community-level data. Guided by local public health trends, schools can then lift mask mandates while keeping students, staff and the surrounding community safe.
Governments need to consider three major questions when setting these standards: First, what is the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection in schools? Second, if there is an exposure, how will that affect the quarantine of close contacts, and in turn, school and classroom closure? (Under current CDC guidance, quarantine requirements differ for masked and unmasked kids.) Third, what is the risk to the surrounding community if there are transmissions in the school setting?
Another good benchmark is the in-school vaccination rate. This affects not only the risk of disease in a school but the likelihood of quarantines. Throughout the pandemic, it has been shown that most instances of in-school COVID-19 transmission have been from adult to adult.
CDC guidelines do not count vaccinated individuals as “close contacts” regardless of whether they are masked, and do not require them to quarantine in the event of an exposure. Therefore, the higher the percentage of vaccinated people in the building, the less a COVID case will disrupt learning.
In the middle and high school settings, the entire school community — including students and staff — could be taken together to establish the composite vaccination rate for the school. Based on estimates of the transmissibility of the delta variant, an 80% vaccination rate provides a high level of protection against outbreaks of severe disease. Massachusetts and Vermont have announced they will use this approach, which is hoped to have the added benefit of encouraging vaccination. Accessible and convenient vaccine clinics held at schools are critical in this effort.
Since most of the people in their buildings can’t access the vaccine, schools with children under 12 cannot currently use in-school vaccination rates to inform decisions about when masking can transition from “required” to “optional.” Instead, these schools could use several community-level metrics, combining states’ color-coding schemes (which typically draw on rates of community spread and hospitalizations), and a measure of vaccine uptake among eligible individuals.
Following these metrics, it’s possible that masks could be required in school when case rates are high even if the vaccination rate in the community is high (for example, exceeding 80%), but optional if cases fall to a moderate level.
Regrettably, the issue of masking mandates in schools has been deeply politicized — perhaps irreversibly. Some vehemently protest mask mandates; others embrace them. (Still others view them as a nonissue, as long as classrooms can stay open.) Doing right by our kids means we should at least try to bridge this divide, and use the best available evidence to chart a path forward. That means recognizing that schools are not islands: They exist as part of a broader community. It makes sense to incorporate what’s happening in the community while deciding what happens in schools.
Thankfully, as this academic year begins, there is broad consensus on the importance of offering full-time in-person instruction for all children. We came together to make this a priority. Perhaps we can find a way to agree on applying — and lifting — masking mandates.
