Sarah Enelow-Snyder

Sarah Enelow-Snyder had already entered college when her father told her that her mother was Black. — Submitted photo

Holly’s family home had a lawn that looked more like a botanical garden. The house’s brick facade had crisp white accents, and inside a staircase wound its way up the middle. I lost count of the number of bedrooms and bathrooms. Holly said it was a historical landmark and a regular stop on guided tours of downtown Charleston.

Holly and I were juniors at our college in Upstate New York and she had invited me down to South Carolina for spring break. She was thin with blond hair and big breasts, and jokingly identified herself as a Southern belle, a term we both understood as a funny throwback. Holly felt like a big sister to me, giving me advice about boys and applauding my articles for the school paper.

Sarah Enelow-Snyder is a writer from Texas, based in New Jersey. She has an essay in the anthology “Horse Girls” from Harper Perennial.

Special to The Washington Post

