Like many Black Americans of her day, my maternal grandmother subscribed for years to Jet magazine and to Ebony, publications that played the same role in the Black community that Life magazine and Look played for white Americans. The two magazines reflected back to our community the moments of signal importance and elevated the issues and individuals we cared most about.

My grandmother held on to decades of copies that were most special to her. Plastered on their covers were the faces of the Supremes or Malcolm X or the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. These figures were household names even for white Americans, but for people who looked like us, they were Black royalty.

Sophia A. Nelson is a journalist and author of the book “Be the One You Need: 21 Life Lessons I Learned While Taking Care of Everyone but Me.” CNN

