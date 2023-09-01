Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha’Carri Richardson of the U.S. wins a women’s 100-meters heat during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, on Aug. 20. — AP Photo/Petr David Josek

Black women athletes have long been hyper-scrutinized: Their bodies, hair, outfits as well as their celebrations, emotions and even their activism are not merely picked apart on social media and in the press, but they sometimes have been disciplined by the very leagues, federations and governing bodies for which they play.

Perhaps that is why their wins resonate so deeply. Black women’s athletic triumphs are celebrated as an embodiment of #blackgirlmagic — the ability, emphatically, to conjure up success in spite of the misogynoir they experience.

Amira Rose Davis is an assistant professor who teaches in the Department of African and African Diaspora Studies at the University of Texas at Austin, where she specializes in 20th century American history with an emphasis on race, gender, sports and politics. CNN

