SEPTA Headquarters

SEPTA headquarters. — BILLY PENN Photo/Danya Henninger

SEPTA is currently making an urgent request to Pennsylvania lawmakers for operating assistance in the state budget being debated in Harrisburg. SEPTA is seeking a 2% increase in the current allocation of Pennsylvania sales tax receipts to benefit all transit systems across the state, so that all agencies can avoid looming service reductions, fare increases and job losses and SEPTA can continue to respond to crises like the I-95 collapse and major events like the FIFA games and celebrations planned for 2026. SEPTA supported Philadelphia and the region during the pandemic and the I-95 collapse, and continues to provide family-sustaining jobs to thousands of our residents. Lawmakers must protect the economic engine that Philadelphia represents to the entire commonwealth. And they must put equity concerns at the forefront to ensure that every resident of Pennsylvania can benefit.

During testimony before Philadelphia City Council this spring, SEPTA General Manager and CEO Leslie Richards explained that the average SEPTA wage across all job classifications is $80,563, not including a generous benefit package.

Rep. Morgan Cephas, 192nd District, is chair of the Philadelphia House Delegation. Rep. Danilo Burgos, 197th District, is vice chair of the delegation. Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, 181st District, is treasurer of the delegation.

