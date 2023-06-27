SEPTA is currently making an urgent request to Pennsylvania lawmakers for operating assistance in the state budget being debated in Harrisburg. SEPTA is seeking a 2% increase in the current allocation of Pennsylvania sales tax receipts to benefit all transit systems across the state, so that all agencies can avoid looming service reductions, fare increases and job losses and SEPTA can continue to respond to crises like the I-95 collapse and major events like the FIFA games and celebrations planned for 2026. SEPTA supported Philadelphia and the region during the pandemic and the I-95 collapse, and continues to provide family-sustaining jobs to thousands of our residents. Lawmakers must protect the economic engine that Philadelphia represents to the entire commonwealth. And they must put equity concerns at the forefront to ensure that every resident of Pennsylvania can benefit.
During testimony before Philadelphia City Council this spring, SEPTA General Manager and CEO Leslie Richards explained that the average SEPTA wage across all job classifications is $80,563, not including a generous benefit package.
Richards said, “SEPTA maintains a strong and diverse workforce of 9,083 employees who reflect our ridership and the communities we serve. Fifty-one percent of SEPTA employees live in Philadelphia. As of April 2023, 69% of our workforce are minorities. In the last three years, 77% of SEPTA new hires are minorities. As one of the largest employers of minorities in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, we have a responsibility to do all we can to ensure that new minority hires have opportunities to gain experience, grow their careers and lead SEPTA into the future. SEPTA takes this responsibility seriously. The average salary of a SEPTA employee now exceeds $80,000 per year (plus benefits), representing a true path for all residents of southeastern Pennsylvania to a family-sustaining job.”
The recent Interstate 95 collapse in Philadelphia has demonstrated how important, and fragile, our transportation system is.
Gov. Josh Shapiro and many local, state and federal officials and workers are to be commended for their successful efforts in getting I-95 reopened faster than most thought possible. Transit supporters are asking lawmakers for their help now in addressing another looming threat to our transportation system.
The long-term fiscal health of public transit systems across our commonwealth is in jeopardy as federal COVID-19 relief money is exhausted before ridership returns to pre-pandemic levels. For SEPTA and the people of Philadelphia, that fiscal cliff hits next year. If nothing is done, public transit agencies, like SEPTA, will face massive budget shortfalls and be forced to enact crippling service cuts, fare increases and job losses that will set them on a downward spiral. The burden will be felt particularly hard by communities of color and low-income families.
SEPTA’s quick work to respond to the I-95 bridge collapse, which has involved a rapid expansion of transit service to affected areas, is causing it to spend money at an even faster rate, reducing our runway for action. To prevent another transportation crisis, SEPTA is asking legislators to restore stability to SEPTA and other transit agencies across Pennsylvania by adjusting the allocation of the state’s sales tax receipts dedicated to public transit from its current 4.6% to 6.4%.
This adjustment, which is not a tax increase, would add $295 million in sales tax revenue to the Public Transportation Trust Fund annually, including $190 million in additional state investment for SEPTA to help the agency address a looming $240 million budget shortfall that begins in 2024.
As our economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers must protect the economic engine that Philadelphia represents to the entire commonwealth. And they must put equity concerns at the forefront to ensure that every resident of Pennsylvania can benefit.
A healthy and stable SEPTA is vital to achieving both goals, and swift action is needed.
Rep. Morgan Cephas, 192nd District, is chair of the Philadelphia House Delegation. Rep. Danilo Burgos, 197th District, is vice chair of the delegation. Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, 181st District, is treasurer of the delegation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.