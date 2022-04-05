Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson could be confirmed as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court by the end of the week.
A Senate confirmation vote is expected this week for President Joe Biden’s pick to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.
After more than 30 hours of hearings and aggressive interrogation from Republicans over her record, Jackson is on the brink of making history as the third Black justice and only the sixth woman in the court’s more than 200-year history.
If the vote is based on her record, Jackson should easily win confirmation because of her deep experience of nine years on the federal bench. Jackson has the temperament, intellect and legal experience to be on the U.S. Supreme Court. She deserves confirmation.
Unfortunately, the vote will not be based solely on her impressive qualifications and the vote could be closer than it should be for such a well-qualified nominee.
Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee signaled their opposition to Jackson after a combative four days of hearings in which they asked sometimes inappropriate and absurd questions.
As of today it looks like Democrats will have at least one GOP vote in favor. Maine Sen. Susan Collins announced last week that she will support the nominee. Collins said that even though she may not always agree with her, Jackson “possesses the experience, qualifications and integrity to serve as an associate justice on the Supreme Court.” It’s unclear so far whether any other Republicans will join her. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky set the tone for the party last week when he said he “cannot and will not” support her, citing GOP concerns raised in the hearing about her sentencing record and her support from liberal advocacy groups.
Collins and Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina were the only three to vote for Jackson when the Senate confirmed her as an appeals court judge last year. Graham said last week he won’t support her this time around; Murkowski says she’s still deciding.
The 50-50 Senate is evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans.
Collins’ vote could save Democrats from having to use Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote to confirm Jackson.
All 50 Senate Democrats are expected to support Jackson, though one notable moderate Democrat, Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, hasn’t yet said how she will vote.
