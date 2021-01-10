While the eyes of the nation narrowed on Georgia, Republican senators in Pennsylvania snatched the session from the state’s lieutenant governor and blocked the swearing-in Tuesday of a duly-elected Democratic senator in what amounts to an insurrection that threatens American democracy and rule of law.
Despite state certification of the re-election of Sen. Jim Brewster of McKeesport, the Pennsylvania Senate refused Tuesday to swear him in with the other contestants who had won election.
All because of a federal court challenge by his electoral opponent in the razor-thin race.
Well, the race was razor thin, indeed. A mere 69 votes secured the election for Brewster. But, he won.
He won.
And he should have been sworn in with the two-dozen other victors.
Failing to do so amounts to a slap in the face to the voters of the 45th District, who have been represented by Brewster the last decade. And it is a slap in the face to democracy.
His Republican opponent, Nicole Ziccarelli, is challenging the election in federal court. That is her right. Because, in the United States of America, anyone can sue anyone for anything. And she will have her day in court, barring a dismissal of her anemic legal action. She wants the federal court to cancel votes in the race, thereby swinging the win to her. In the meantime, the duly elected Brewster — and he was duly elected, according to state election officials, whether the Republican senators like it or not — should have been allowed to take his seat.
Tuesday’s antics didn’t end with the GOP majority refusing to seat Brewster. Interim Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman added insult to injury by wresting control of the proceedings from Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the official presiding officer. Yes, Fetterman violated Senate protocol. But the Senate violated the rule of law.
Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa called it a “hostile takeover” of the Senate. And he was right. Gov. Tom Wolf called the proceedings “a shameful power grab that disgraces the institution.” And he was right.
Hostile. Shameful. They are good words to describe Tuesday’s unprecedented unfoldings. But the more crucial assessment came from the governor, who pointed out that “it is simply unethical and undemocratic to leave the district without a voice simply because the Republicans don’t like the outcome of the election.”
It is a sad state of affairs but, soberingly, not surprising. It is in keeping with the equally disgraceful behavior of some Republican lawmakers in Washington who, Wednesday, thumped their chests and put on a meaningless and cynical show objecting to certifying the election of President-elect Joe Biden as violence erupted outside the U.S. Capitol between supporters of President Donald Trump and police.
Pennsylvania’s Republican-controlled Senate has abused its power. Party-line votes nullified Brewster’s election and Fetterman’s rightful position as presiding officer. This is the tyranny of the majority our Founders warned against.
