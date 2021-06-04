The family of George Floyd visited Washington to commemorate the first anniversary of his death. They came to encourage Congress to pass police reform legislation. They came because President Joe Biden invited them. They came because a year is both an eternity and no time at all.
In the Oval Office, the family accepted condolences from the president and Vice President Harris. They welcomed the simple concern of these empathetic leaders who asked after the family’s well-being, both mental and physical. The gathering was private, which was respectful of the Floyds, who are still mourning their loss, but it was also a reminder of an administration’s chagrin for missing its own deadline, with all its symbolism and emotional weight, in seeing the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed by this day.
The one-year mark was a moment to assess whether the country was clear-eyed in its determination to do better by its Black and brown citizens. It was an opportunity to measure our progress in acknowledging the role of systemic racism in policing. It was a chance to declare a success of some sort, because why bother to shine a spotlight on another failure? And yet. It has taken more than 400 years to arrive at this place where the poison that runs through policing has been so plainly and broadly exposed. How on earth could we expect it to be purged so quickly? But how could we wait one more second before ending the awful trauma? A year is forever; it’s also a blink of an eye.
On that afternoon, family members emerged from their White House meeting, alongside the lawyers and handlers who had been ushering them through Washington’s maze of marble hallways and its gantlets of politicians, to speak to the news media. The family stood on the same gravelly patch where lawmakers and diplomats have stopped to say their piece after a sit-down with the commander in chief, where politicians have hemmed-and-hawed after a meeting that didn’t go so well, where business moguls puff out their chests after an impressive brush with power. Floyd’s brothers and his nephew, his daughter and others who loved him, stood on this ground with quiet patience.
“We just want this George Floyd policing act to be passed in the future,” said Philonise Floyd of the legislation named after his brother.
“This is the thing,” he said as he quieted the crowd that was abuzz with questions. “If you can make federal laws to protect a bird, which is the bald eagle, you can make federal laws to protect people of color.”
In advance of that Oval Office gathering, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had welcomed the Floyd family to Capitol Hill. Remarks were given. Camera shutters clicked. And promises of police reform were promised one more time.
“What’s important is that when it reaches President Biden’s desk that it’s a substantive piece of legislation, and that is far more important than a specific date,” said Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., one of the architects of the proposal.
“We will work until we get the job done,” she continued. “That is the commitment that we are making — I’m making personally — to the family.”
Floyd’s family was on Capitol Hill because the federal city needed to make plain that it had not forgotten the ghastly bystander video, the mosaic of protesters, the national outrage and, finally, the guilty verdict in the murder trial of the former police officer who was accused of killing him.
A year has passed and human habit, political symbolism and our need to hurry up, turn the page and bear witness to the next chapter in our nation’s history demanded that we mark the occasion whether it be one of success or failure or stasis. The House speaker reiterated to the family that she wanted legislation that “meets your standards.” Philonise Floyd urged Congress to cut through its intransigence. “We should be able to work together,” he said. “We need to make sure people don’t live in fear in America anymore.”
And everyone, it seemed, quoted Floyd’s daughter Gianna, who once declared that her father changed the world, even though there was a fair amount of evidence that while Floyd’s death had made the need for change clear and urgent, so far the system is mostly as it was a year ago. Negotiations were happening and yet nothing had actually happened.
By the end of the day, it seemed as though everyone had settled on a simple idea. Patience. Optimism. A reassuring balm. For the politicians, it was a talking point as they pressed on and continued to negotiate a bipartisan bill. For the family, it was a hope worth holding on to because hope clears the path forward.
Biden “let us know that he supports passing the bill, but he wants to make sure that it’s the right bill and not a rushed bill,” said Brandon Williams, Floyd’s nephew. “He said the deadline, he’s not happy about it not being met. But all in all, he just wants the bill to be right and meaningful.”
Getting the bill right takes a while. The Floyds are prepared to wait. They have plenty of time. But they don’t have all the time in the world.
