Among other things, first and foremost I am a minister; and more specifically, a Black, Protestant Christian minister. I have had the privilege of serving this city as its first faith-based initiatives director, and because of that I have enjoyed the rich benefit of close fellowship with a wide variety of ministers from around this city and its vicinity.

And as a Black minister, I am not endorsing ANYBODY during this election — nor do I think that ministers should. Full stop.

Rev. W. Nick Taliaferro, an ordained minister, has pastored three churches in Philadelphia. He previously served the city as director of faith-based initiatives and as executive director of the Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations. He currently hosts WURD Radio’s evening drive talk show.

