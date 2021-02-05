The Biden administration’s Treasury Department is renewing the effort to put 19th-century abolitionist leader Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill.
Obama administration Treasury Secretary Jack Lew had selected Tubman to replace Andrew Jackson, the nation’s seventh president, on the $20 bill.
But in the 2016 presidential campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump branded the move to put Tubman on the $20 bill “pure political correctness.”
Trump administration Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin did not move forward with the decision by the Obama administration. Instead, Mnuchin in 2019 announced a delay in redesigning the $20 bill in order to redesign the $10 and $50 bills first to improve security features to thwart counterfeiters.
The unveiling of the redesigned $20 bill featuring Tubman, famous for her efforts freeing slaves to freedom on the Underground Railroad, had been timed by the Obama administration to coincide with the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.
Under the schedule Mnuchin announced in May 2019, the redesigned $20 bill would not have come out until 2028 with final designs for the bill not announced until 2026.
“It is important that our .... money reflects the history and diversity of our country and Harriet Tubman’s image gracing the new $20 note would certainly reflect that,” said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki. “We are exploring ways to speed up that effort.”
Psaki said specifics on a new timeline for introducing a redesigned $20 bill with Tubman would be announced when finalized by the Treasury Department. Biden has selected Janet Yellen to be his Treasury secretary, the first woman to hold that position in the department’s 232 years.
Tubman was born into slavery, escaped and subsequently made some 13 missions to rescue approximately 70 enslaved people, using the network of antislavery activists and safe houses known as the Underground Railroad.
Tubman is not only one of the more prominent figures in African-American history, but also in American history. The resumed effort to put Tubman on the $20 bill is encouraging news. She is well deserving of the honor.
