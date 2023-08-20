Election 2023 Ohio

Voters in Ohio on Aug. 8 rejected a Republican-backed proposal to make it harder for voters to amend the state constitution, including a measure on the November ballot to guarantee abortion rights. — Adam Cairns/The Columbus Dispatch via AP

 Adam Cairns

Political analysts haven’t had a difficult time interpreting the string of high-profile defeats that Republicans have experienced on abortion since the Supreme Court jettisoned Roe v. Wade last year.

As journalist Ronald Brownstein notes, the Ohio GOP’s attempt this month to short-circuit the statewide referendum process — a political bank shot intended to undermine an abortion rights referendum in November — got clobbered in cities and suburbs. The “escalating political struggle over abortion,” Brownstein writes, “is compounding the GOP’s challenges in the nation’s largest and most economically vibrant metropolitan areas.”

Francis Wilkinson is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering U.S. politics and policy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.