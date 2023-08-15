GOP Letter Affirmative Action

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., sent a letter to Target CEO Brian Cornell in July stating that the company’s DEI program and “racial quota for hiring” was discriminatory. — AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

The Republican “war on woke” has taken many forms, but perhaps none is more bizarre than the party’s attacks on a couple of three-letter corporate acronyms: DEI and ESG, or, to spell them out, diversity, equity and inclusion and environmental, social and governance. Both are mainstream business practices and have been around in one form or another for decades — which makes them odd targets for the party that once proudly proclaimed itself a job-creation engine.

Yet earlier this month, a board appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to govern Disney’s special tourism district voted to outlaw all DEI programs and job duties. It’s the latest in a series of anti-DEI moves flowing from the flailing presidential candidate, who in May banned DEI efforts at the state’s publicly funded colleges. That parallels an effort by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who signed a similar bill in June. Both states have also led the charge against letting state money be invested using ESG criteria.

Sarah Green Carmichael is a Bloomberg Opinion editor. Previously, she was managing editor of ideas and commentary at Barron’s and an executive editor at Harvard Business Review, where she hosted “HBR IdeaCast.”

