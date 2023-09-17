Biden Impeachment

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday. — AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

 J. Scott Applewhite

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Tuesday he is directing a House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family’s business dealings, launching a politically motivated investigation.

McCarthy said the House Oversight Committee’s investigation so far has found a “culture of corruption” around the Biden family as Republicans probe the business dealings of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, from before the Democratic president took office.

