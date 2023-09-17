Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Tuesday he is directing a House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family’s business dealings, launching a politically motivated investigation.
McCarthy said the House Oversight Committee’s investigation so far has found a “culture of corruption” around the Biden family as Republicans probe the business dealings of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, from before the Democratic president took office.
“These are allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption, and they warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives,” McCarthy said outside the speaker’s office at the Capitol. “That’s why today I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.”
McCarthy’s announcement comes after he faced mounting pressure from the most conservative members in the Republican Party to take action against Biden.
The Republican leader is trying to keep his most conservative lawmakers satisfied and prevent his own ouster.
The Biden administration is right to call out McCarthy’s politically motivated inquiry.
“Speaker McCarthy shouldn’t cave to the extreme, far-right members who are threatening to shut down the government unless they get a baseless, evidence-free impeachment of President Biden. The consequences for the American people are too serious,” White House spokesman Ian Sams has said.
Republican lawmakers pushed for impeachment in retaliation against legal actions taken against former President Donald Trump who has multiple criminal indictments.
The impeachment push comes as Trump, who was twice impeached by the House but acquitted by the Senate, faces more serious charges in court. Trump has been indicted four times this year, including for trying to overturn the 2020 election Biden won.
“This is a transparent effort to boost Donald Trump’s campaign by establishing a false moral equivalency between Trump — the four time-indicted former president,” said Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.
Politico reports that Trump has been weighing in behind the scenes in support of the House GOP push to impeach Biden, including talking with a member of leadership in the leadup to Tuesday’s announcement authorizing a formal impeachment inquiry.
The former president has been speaking weekly with House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, who was the first member of Republican leadership to come out in support of impeachment,” Politico reported.
House Republicans claim they are probing the business dealings of Hunter Biden, but so far they have not produced hard evidence linking him and the president.
The impeachment announcement against Biden comes as federal government funding is set to run out on Sept. 30, which is the end of the federal fiscal year. Congress must pass new funding bills or risk a shutdown and the interruption of government services.
Republicans want to slash spending, and the hard right within the GOP is unwilling to approve spending levels the speaker negotiated with Biden earlier this year.
To become speaker, McCarthy had to give party extremists more control.
Under the new House rules, McCarthy’s opponents are able to call a vote at any time to try to oust the speaker from office.
Under threat from the far right of his party, McCarthy ordered the Biden impeachment investigation, an abuse of power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.