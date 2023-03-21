Mississippi Capitol protest

More than 200 people gather on the steps of the Mississippi Capitol on Jan. 31 to protest a bill to create a new court system in Jackson with appointed rather than elected judges. — AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File

 Rogelio V. Solis

Headlines last week trumpeted the infuriating news that the state of Texas was planning a takeover of the Houston Independent School District, one of the largest and most diverse school populations in the nation, where 90% of students are Black and brown.

State education officials in Austin plan to name a new board to run schools in the district, usurping the authority of local authorities. The move ostensibly is meant to address lagging academic achievement in a school district that has seen a substantial decline in the number of failing schools in recent years.

Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP, has been a resident of Jackson, Mississippi, for nearly 30 years. CNN

