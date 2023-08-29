In August 1963, I was a new law school graduate starting my last year of intensive preparation to become a civil rights lawyer under the tutelage of an extraordinarily gifted and committed band of attorneys at the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and Educational Fund, Inc., in New York City. God was headed south to Mississippi and Alabama and Georgia and Louisiana and North Carolina and I would be going along for the scariest, most exhilarating, most challenging years any human being could hope for. But first came a thrilling, buoying moment that was one of the great days of my and our nation’s life: the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

I drove Ella Baker from New York City to Washington, D.C., for the March in my brother Julian’s well-worn Volkswagen Beetle. Bob Moses and Jane Stembridge, the young white woman from Georgia who was the first employee Ella Baker had hired for the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), traveled with us. We stayed with my sister Olive. On Aug. 28 I stood on the National Mall with uncontained excitement and tears with Bob Moses, Ella Baker, Julian Bond and 250,000 others. A photograph captured our group in the crowd with our arms linked, singing. “We Shall Overcome” was the anthem of the day. The march brought a whole community together across race and class as a show of unity and a collective gathering of people seeking jobs and justice. And then the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. electrified us all as he told America about his dream. We shared that period of hopefulness that King’s dream, which was also our own, could be realized in America in our lifetimes with the help of our hands and feet and voices.

Marian Wright Edelman is the founder and president emerita of the Children’s Defense Fund

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.