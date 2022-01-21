On Sunday morning, March 31, 1968, Rev. Martin Luther King delivered a sermon from the pulpit of the Washington Cathedral in our nation’s capital. He titled the sermon “Remaining Awake Through a Great Revolution.” In reading and listening to King’s sermon, I was struck that so many of the social issues that he referenced, we continue to grapple with some fifty-four years later. The sad truth that racism continues to permeate the conscience minds of so many Americans today saddens me and leaves me empty to understand why.
King was a man with an incredible vision and a sense of morality for human decency. Throughout his life he fought for basic human rights that were called for in the Declaration of Independence and the United States Constitution. This vision was best described in one of the messages delivered in his sermon:
“Through our scientific and technological genius, we have made of this world a neighborhood and yet … we have not had the ethical commitment to make of it a brotherhood. But somehow, and in some way, we have got to do this. We must all learn to live together as brothers, or we will all perish together as fools. We are tied together in the single garment of destiny, caught in an inescapable network of mutuality. And whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly. For some strange reason I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be, and you can never be what you ought to be until I am what I ought to be. This is the way God’s universe is made; this is the way it is structured.”
He clearly understood the basic framework that the founders of this country put into place which was a free society that was promised in the Declaration of Independence:
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness.”
King in his message on March 31, 1968, and throughout many of his sermons and speeches recognized what I would call “the hypocrisy of democracy.” We must remain awake to the fact that while democracy is a noble concept that allows for a free society, it unfortunately is administered by imperfect people. Historically and even to this day our legislators, who in and of themselves have biases and harbor racist ideologies, are responsible for enacting the laws of our supposedly free society. We must remain awake and pay attention to who we vote to represent our interests. They must hear our voices. We have shown the powerful impact that we can make when we vote. We witnessed in Georgia’s Senate Runoff election of 2020, the impact of what can be achieved when we exercise our right to vote. We cannot afford to remain silent. Voting is a powerful tool that we must use to affect positive change.
The founding fathers of this country could only see the formation of this great and well-intended society through the eyes of their British-born consciousness. These were educated white men who arrived on the shores of America as colonist of the British Empire, who later decided that while they were required to pay taxes to their government, received little support from that government. They chose to revolt against British rule. These same men I might add, were the owners of slaves and benefited from the worldwide slave trade that decimated the citizens of Africa, who were our ancestors. So, I image that in their minds at the time, only wealthy white men that owned property were truly created equal. We are very certain how they imaged everyone else, since in the original implementation of democracy, only white men with property were franchised or had the right to vote. This in essence is “the hypocrisy of democracy”.
King fully understood and embraced the ideals of a democratic society. Throughout his life he fought for justice and equal treatment for all, not just for some. He saw firsthand the poverty that existed in the inner cities of America and around the world. He witnessed inequality in voting rights, employment, fair housing, Jim Crow laws as well as inequality in education. As King continued to call out “the hypocrisy of democracy” he became an increasing threat to the status quo and to those who chose to harbor racist ideologies. The foundation of King’s message was rooted in morality. It called for the government to do the right things for all its citizens. In his message on March 31, 1968, he said:
“Somewhere we must come to see that human progress never rolls in on the wheels of inevitability. It comes through the tireless efforts and the persistent work of dedicated individuals who are willing to be co-workers with God. And without this hard work, time itself becomes an ally of the primitive forces of social stagnation. So, we must help time and realize that the time is always ripe to do right.”
So, it is especially important that we remain awake to the realities of fact over fiction, truth over lies, and honesty over dishonesty. We must understand and remain awake to the reality that a lie can never be true no matter how many times you repeat it. We must revolt against the notion of alternative facts, we must call them what they are, lies. It is important that we recognize and remain awake to the negative impact that social media can have on a society that is crying out to express itself. There must be guardrails put in place to insure responsible journalism and well-intended engagement.
As fully engaged participants in this democracy, we cannot fall victim to cynicism, hopelessness, and misinformation. We have an obligation to call out what is right and fair over what is wrong and unfair. As we work in our respective communities, we must positively influence and educate our youth, so that they can grow to be strong and aware of how we and their ancestors contributed to this great society, no matter how imperfect it is.
The struggle for equality and fairness will never end. We must remain awake to the reality that we are connected as human beings. No one has any more rights and privileges than the other. We are all citizens and caretakers of this earth. Let us remain awake and remain focused on making that which we are responsible for better. Let each of us commit to remaining awake through this and all the revolutions that we must face.
Four days after delivering his sermon, at the National Cathedral, King was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 4, 1968. He was there in support the striking sanitation workers. He died as he lived calling out injustice and “the hypocrisy of democracy.” In closing I leave you with this quote delivered by King in his sermon:
“For more than two centuries our forebearers labored here without wages. They made cotton king, and they built the homes of their masters in the midst of the most humiliating and oppressive conditions. And yet out of a bottomless vitality they continued to grow and develop. If the inexpressible cruelties of slavery could not stop us, the opposition that we now face will surely fail.”
I sincerely believe that lies can never outlive truths. We must be committed to “Remaining Awake Through a Great Revolution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.