The federal government has asked for more time to respond to a lawsuit over a proposed site in Philadelphia where people with addiction could use drugs under medical supervision.
Supporters of injection sites for drug users say the sites are a humane response to the nation’s drug crisis.
Philadelphia has one of the worst overdose problems in the United States.
But injection sites where people can openly use drugs are not the answer.
Injection sites are a defeatist, counterproductive response to the harm that drugs wreak on users and communities.
In general, the drug injection sites are unfairly concentrated in poor neighborhoods and kept out of whiter, wealthier areas. The proposed Safehouse site is in Kensington, a poor section in the city ravaged by drugs.
Instead of imposing sites on poor communities, the focus should be on steering users into treatment and not enabling their use of harmful drugs.
Instead of advocating for common-sense solutions, advocates are calling for government-sanctioned drug use.
So-called “safe injection sites” invite those suffering from substance abuse to inject drugs like heroin and fentanyl under the “supervision” of a medical practitioner.
But there is no solid evidence that the sites would lead people into treatment. It’s also unclear how the plan will impact drug prevention among minors. What message are we sending to young impressionable minors if the government allows people to openly use drugs?
The injection sites will increase the burden on an undermanned Philadelphia Police Department. The police department will need to deploy more police officers to the neighborhood around the legal injection sites to deal with drug sales and drug-related robberies.
Allowing government-sanctioned sites normalizes serious drug use. Safe injection sites are essentially government-sponsored shooting-up galleries.
Encouraging the open use of drugs undermines law and public safety without discouraging continued abuse.
There are other ways to combat the opioid crisis, such as an increase in rehab and outreach programs and a major law enforcement crackdown on drug traffickers.
Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) has been shown to decrease opioid use, opioid-related overdose deaths, criminal activity, infectious disease transmission, and increase retention in treatment.
Instead of normalizing drug abuse and putting communities at risk, the city’s lawmakers should reject safe injection sites in favor of more productive ways of addressing the crisis of opioid addiction.
The U.S. Supreme Court recently let stand a lower court ruling that a planned Philadelphia site was illegal under a 1986 federal law against running a venue for illicit drug use.
Despite winning the case, the U.S. Justice Department indicated it might stop fighting such sites, saying it was evaluating them and discussing “appropriate guardrails.”
Instead of the federal government asking for a delay, the proposed injection site in Philadelphia should be denied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.