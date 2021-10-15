With just days to go until the Oct. 18 voter registration deadline and weeks before the Nov. 2 general election, we urge Philadelphians to register and vote.
On Nov. 2, Philadelphia voters will cast election ballots to select candidates for several offices including Philadelphia district attorney, where Chuck Peruto, GOP nominee for DA, seeks to deny District Attorney Larry Krasner a second term. City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart is also running for a second term. She is running unopposed. Voters will also select nominees for state and local judicial seats and vote on statewide ballot questions.
City leaders held a #YourVoteIsYourVoice rally in the City Hall courtyard Monday urging Philadelphians to register.
“Let me give y’all a little news flash,” said City Commissioner Omar Sabir. “We have approximately 90% of Philadelphians registered. However, we encourage you to exercise that right to vote. Just 150 years ago yesterday, Octavius Catto was assassinated. Why? Very simple, because he was walking around trying to organize African Americans to vote. And today in 2021, people take that right to vote for granted,” said Sabir about Catto, an educator, baseball player, civil rights activist and political organizer. Catto was shot to death outside his home at 8th and Lombard streets on Oct 10, 1871 during the bitterly contested mayoral election of 1871.
Several speakers at the rally recalled Catto’s martyrdom and the importance of voting today.
“Just yesterday, we honored the occasion of Octavius Catto, who died right here in the city of Philadelphia registering people to vote,” City Commissioner Lisa Deely said.
“So it is even more fitting that we have this press conference today and we remind Philadelphians that it’s their voice, it’s their vote and it makes a difference. Every vote matters.”
Speakers talked about the common misconception among citizens who believe their votes don’t matter and how that leads to voter apathy. They also discussed how some voters skip elections that don’t have national prominence.
City Councilmember Isaiah Thomas said he spends time with young voters urging them to register because he’s seen elections lost by the swing of just 30 votes.
Similar to last November’s election, registered voters can request a mail-in ballot and vote early and from home.
State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta stood at the podium and waved his mail-in ballot in the air. “It’s important for us to not take this right to vote for granted,” he said.
“There is no more important election than the one we’re about to have next month. And then the one that we’re going to have six months after that. And then the one that we’re going to have six months after that. This [mail-in ballot] is your ticket to be involved in our democracy.”
You can go to City Hall, Room 140 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and register in person. Also, to register or update your current registration go to: www.philadelphiavotes.com.
