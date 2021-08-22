In my nearly four decades in public office, I have witnessed varying levels of violent crime in Philadelphia. I am deeply disturbed at the moment as I have never seen gun violence approach the levels we are witnessing right now. It is truly a public emergency.
While there may be disagreement about the causes, the most important task is to fight this fire with every tool we have. We need every level of government — federal, state and local — to help, and we also need the community to get more involved.
First, here are some of the key actions I have taken as U.S. representative for the 3rd Congressional District, which includes most of Philadelphia west of Broad Street, as well as parts of Center City and South Philadelphia:
• Voted for two House-passed bills that would save lives — universal background checks for gun buyers, and closing the Charleston loophole that allowed a white supremacist to get a gun and murder nine African Americans in a church in 2015. I have voted for these bills in two different sessions of Congress — the Senate needs to join the House in acting on them. No one law would prevent 100% of shootings, but these two bills would save some lives.
• Voted for policing reform — and federal funding to help cities keep police on the streets. I voted for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, another bill that deserves Senate action. It would ban chokeholds, carotid holds and no-knock warrants at the federal level. Other reforms in this bill include banning all law enforcement from racial, religious and discriminatory profiling and mandating training about that; and establishing a National Police Misconduct Registry to prevent problematic officers who are fired or on leave from moving to another jurisdiction without any accountability.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, I have also voted for several laws that provided federal funding so Philadelphia could avoid deep cuts to policing and other vital services.
• Introduced and co-led more legislation that would make a difference. Sen. Bob Casey and I have introduced our Resources for Victims of Gun Violence Act, with 16 co-sponsors in the Senate, and 78 in the House. Many victims and survivors don’t know all the resources that are available to them. Our bill would help more of them to get that information and get that help.
I’m also a co-lead sponsor of Congressman Adam Schiff’s bill to repeal a 2005 law that gives gun manufacturing companies and dealers near-total immunity from lawsuits. Giving victims and survivors the ability to hold gun companies and dealers accountable is something I’ve supported since I was in the state legislature.
• Pushing for action and seeking answers. I’ve written letters recently to President Joe Biden, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Mayor Jim Kenney calling for more federal help to reduce gun violence in Philadelphia, a request the mayor supports, and asking questions about the city’s own response. The mayor responded with an outline of actions his administration has taken, and while I welcome that, the situation in our neighborhoods shows that more must be done.
Federal action is not enough. We will also need action at the state and local levels, and from the community.
In Harrisburg, Gov. Tom Wolf has been taking executive actions to reduce gun violence, but ultimately the most state impact would come from new laws. We need the Republican majority in the state legislature to work with Democratic legislators to pass common-sense gun reforms. At a minimum, the state should allow Philadelphia to pass stronger gun laws to protect our own citizens, if Harrisburg refuses to take statewide action.
At the local level, we have had successes in the past in reducing gun violence in Philadelphia. Some of the methods and programs that worked were quietly shelved in recent years, and it’s time to go back to some of what’s worked in the past. I was proud to vote for federal funding for the vaccine that is increasing opportunities for jobs and recreation, and for reopening schools safely — both things should also help with our gun violence problem.
Finally, citizen involvement is vital. No one can do everything, but almost everyone can do something. One example is the volunteer-led Philly Truce app, which connects people with trained mediators who can de-escalate disputes. The goal is to break the cycle of shootings and retaliations. And there are numerous other groups throughout the city that are doing important work in the neighborhoods.
Working at all levels of government — and community involvement — will be vital for putting out the fire of gun violence that threatens our city. We have done it before, and we can do it again.
