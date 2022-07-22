Some of the city’s political and community leaders argue that a law enforcement-focused approach won’t work in reducing violent crime in the city.
They argue that the city must address deeply rooted and systemic social-economic ills, especially poverty and unemployment, which they cite as the underlying causes of crime.
Others argue that the city must do something now to address gun violence.
The debate on what to do about growing violent crime is being held among Philadelphia City Council members, other elected officials and community leaders.
Our view is there is no question that the city’s poverty problem must be addressed, but law enforcement also plays a key role.
Homicides and shootings are highest in the city’s poorest communities, which are disproportionately Black and Latino. Most of the victims and perpetrators of the city’s gun violence are young Blacks in the city’s poorest neighborhoods.
Philadelphia’s high poverty rate is not a new problem and will not be easily solved. Poverty has spanned generations, reflecting decades of job losses and historic, structural racism in our society.
Studies show that neighborhoods with higher poverty and unemployment rates have higher rates of violent crime.
Therefore there must be a more concentrated investment in structurally disadvantaged neighborhoods. There should also be more investment in the physical conditions of neighborhoods, including cleaning vacant houses and lots and improved street lighting. These are proven strategies to reduce crime.
The good news is that Mayor Jim Kenney and City Council have plans to reduce the city’s poverty rate. It is encouraging that before the coronavirus pandemic the city’s poverty rate was slightly declining.
“Philadelphia’s 2018 poverty rate declined to 24.5%, down from 25.7% in 2016, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This is the lowest our poverty rate has been since the recession hit in 2008,” reports the Office of the Mayor.
“The 1.2% difference means that nearly 15,000 Philadelphians are no longer living below the poverty line. What’s more, our city’s median income rose to $46,116, up from $43,153 in 2016.”
But the long-term solutions are lacking in specific goals and lack urgency. They don’t address the question as to what can be done now to the address the city’s gun violence crisis, in which 562 people were killed in 2021 and 300 have been murdered so far this year.
Too many of our children are being traumatized now by seeing their mothers, fathers, siblings and classmates gunned down in the street.
Crime including rising drug use has impacted the city’s ability to retain and attract new residents and businesses that are needed for more jobs and economic growth.
How many more residents who have the economic ability will leave the city because of safety concerns, resulting in further loss in tax revenue needed for schools and antipoverty programs?
How many residents who cannot leave will buy guns and take matters into their own hands because they feel unsafe? Do we want a city in which a growing number of residents are “packing” a gun?
How many more businesses like Starbucks will close stores?
“Citing safety concerns among the workforce, the coffee giant Starbucks has announced it will close its store at 10th and Chestnut …” said a recent article in the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Both long- and short-term strategies are needed to address gun violence.
City leaders must act now.
The failure to show significant progress in reducing violent crime will invite state and federal lawmakers to impose drastic new laws in response to the pleas of desperate residents.
The ineffectiveness of city leaders in reducing murders and shootings will do long-term harm to criminal justice and police reform.
That is why it is encouraging that some members of City Council are urging a more urgent approach toward reducing gun violence, including increasing police presence and installing more police cameras.
Council President Darrell Clarke has called for better enforcement of existing laws against illegal firearms, and to consider increasing the use of security cameras near schools and recreation center and the use of drones to fight crime.
Councilmember Cherelle L. Parker is calling for additional on-the-ground beat officers and bike patrols in the city’s neighborhoods.
She points out that Camden and Chester “have seen dramatic drops in violence and crime because they have prioritized community policing initiatives,” Parker said in an op-ed in the Inquirer.
Building trust between police officers and communities is needed to ensure that law enforcement meets the needs of those whose lives and property are threatened by violence.
What is clear is that too many murders are going unsolved. There must be a more aggressive prosecution of those who carry firearms illegally.
Far too many repeat criminal offenders are committing crimes over and over again and either don’t go to jail or receive lenient sentences.
This failure erodes community trust in law enforcement, encouraging further violence.
If violent criminals believe there are no consequences, Philadelphia will be perceived as a lawless city.
There must be accountability.
