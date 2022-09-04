Sen. Lindsey Graham said that there would be “riots in the streets” if the Justice Department prosecutes former President Donald Trump for mishandling classified information.
The South Carolina Republican twice made the “riots in the streets” remark during an appearance on Fox News’ “Sunday Night in America.”
The comments were part of Graham’s broad attack on what he described as an unfair justice system tilted against Trump.
“There is a double standard when it comes to Trump,” Graham said, contrasting the FBI’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence to the agency’s investigation of Hillary Clinton for her use of a private email server while she was secretary of state and the agency’s investigation of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden.
Graham’s comments are without merit.
The FBI did investigate Clinton and found there was no evidence against her. Hunter Biden is currently under investigation for tax liability.
Former FBI Director James Comey announced in July 2016 that an exhaustive investigation had failed to produce evidence to make a criminal case against Clinton. The Justice Department inspector general subsequently found no grounds for questioning that decision.
Clinton was not charged because the facts did not merit it. We don’t yet know whether Trump will be criminally charged. But if the Justice Department decides that the facts do merit charges, it should not be swayed by predictions of violence.
Graham’s remarks are part of a pattern of Republicans accusing the FBI without evidence of carrying out a political vendetta against Trump at Biden’s request.
However, Graham’s remarks go beyond unwarranted complaints of a double standard of justice.
Graham should be strongly rebuked for his irresponsible and inflammatory “riots in the streets” rhetoric.
In response to critics of his remarks, Graham spokesman Kevin Bishop described the senator’s comments as “predicting/forecasting what he thinks will happen.”
That’s nonsense.
Graham talked about retaliatory political violence without condemning it. After making his so-called prediction he should have followed up by saying that the rioters would be wrong and that they should be held accountable for their actions.
Absent of condemnation, Graham’s remarks appears more of a veiled threat than prediction.
Former congressman Joe Walsh, R-Ill., a tea party supporter turned Trump critic, is correct in calling Graham “shameful” and a “coward,” writing on Twitter that “threats of violence should NEVER stop the pursuit of justice. NEVER.”
The growing tacit endorsement of violence by some Republicans in defense of Trump is aimed at having a chilling effect on the Justice Department.
Threats against the FBI have surged since agents searched Trump’s safe at his Florida resort Aug. 8. Federal agents took about a dozen boxes of materials from Mar-a-Lago during the search, including 11 sets of classified documents, several of them categorized as top secret.
Trump is facing several state and federal investigations.
When Attorney General Merrick Garland was asked last month about Trump in the context of a separate investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, he responded that “no person is above the law.”
