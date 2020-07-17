I don’t like wearing a mask.
It’s hot and sweaty.
Sometimes my glasses fog up when I breathe hard.
But despite the discomfort and inconvenience, I wear it when I’m out in public and can’t social distance.
I wear a face mask to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus. I want to live and I want others to live.
I have family members who have been infected by COVID-19. Most have fully recovered. However, a younger cousin, who had an underlying medical problem that made him more at risk, died from the coronavirus.
The Lancet medical journal found in a review of over 100 studies that “face mask use could result in a large reduction in risk of infection.”
This is why we must take seriously the recommendations by health officials to wear a face covering as a precaution against spreading or becoming infected.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Cloth face coverings may help prevent people who have the novel coronavirus from spreading it to others and are most likely to reduce the spread of coronavirus when they are widely used by people in public settings.
“Cloth face coverings are recommended as a simple barrier to help prevent respiratory droplets from traveling into the air and onto other people when the person wearing the cloth face covering coughs, sneezes, talks, or raises their voice,” according to the CDC website.
President Donald Trump is a latecomer to wearing a mask.
On Saturday, Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital, the first time the president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials.
Trump flew by helicopter to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington to meet wounded service members and health care providers caring for COVID-19 patients. As he left the White House, he told reporters: “When you’re in a hospital, especially ... I think it’s expected to wear a mask.”
Trump has declined to wear a mask at news conferences, coronavirus task force updates, rallies and other public events. The president reportedly feared a mask would make him look weak and was concerned that it shifted focus to the public health crisis rather than the economic recovery.
Most prominent Republicans, including Vice President Mike Pence, endorsed wearing masks as the coronavirus gained ground this summer.
Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden generally wears a mask and has been doing so for months.
This should not be a partisan issue.
Still, some Americans say wearing a mask infringes on their political liberty, and some have literally fought for their right not to wear face coverings in public.
But as New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof points out, insisting on the right not to wear a mask is like insisting on driving drunk.
“Refusing to wear a mask is no more a ‘personal choice’ than is drinking all evening and then stumbling into your car and heading down the road,” said Kristof. “In a time of plague, shunning a face mask is like driving drunk, putting everyone in your path in danger.”
COVID-19 has raged across the U.S. since March and has infected more than 3.2 million and killed more than 134,000. This is why Americans should continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing. This is an issue of public safety.
Lives are at stake.
