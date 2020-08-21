Since its publication a year ago this month, Ibram X. Kendi’s “How To Be an Antiracist” has become an essential book on racism.
The book has been on bestsellers’ lists throughout the summer despite its publication last August.
Its ongoing popularity can be partly attributed to recent national civil unrest over police brutality and the quest for solutions to end racial inequality.
“How To Be an Antiracist” logically follows Kendi’s “Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America,” winner of the National Book Award for nonfiction in 2016.
“Stamped from the Beginning” traces the origins and justifications for racism in the U.S. from colonial times to the present.
Kendi, the Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the Humanities and the founding director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research, began working on the book shortly before the killing of Trayvon Martin in 2012. He said he felt a special urgency to write about individuals “who believe that Black people were culturally or behaviorally inferior.”
Kendi structured “Stamped from the Beginning” around five people, ranging from Thomas Jefferson to Angela Davis. The book’s title comes from a speech by Jefferson Davis, given the year before he became president of the Confederate states.
“This country was created by white men for white men, and inequality between the white and Black races was stamped from the beginning,” Davis said.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Kendi discussed his findings on racist ideas.
“I chronicle a history in which we’ve been taught this notion that it’s ignorance and hate that lead to racist ideas about Black people, and then it’s these people with these racist ideas that are the people who create racist policies. And I actually find, through my research, that that line of thinking is ahistorical, and it’s actually been quite the opposite. Racist policies have been created typically out of self-interest and those policies have bred racist ideas to justify those policies, and then the circulation of those racist ideas has led to ignorance and hate.”
I would highly recommend “Stamped from the Beginning” for anyone who wants to understand the origin of racism and how it has been used to pursue power.
I also strongly recommend Kendi’s “How To Be an Antiracist” for anyone seeking answers on what to do about racism.
The author, historian and scholar of race and discriminatory policy in America used his own journey and research to show why becoming an antiracist is difficult but essential.
He begins by defining terms often talked about but seldom clearly understood.
“Racist: One who is supporting a racist policy through their actions or inaction or expressing a racist idea,” said Kendi. “A racist idea is any idea that suggests one racial group is inferior or superior to another group in any way. Racist ideas argue that the inferiorities and superiorities of racial groups explain racial inequities in society.
“Antiracist: One who is supporting an antiracist policy through their actions or expressing an antiracist idea.”
To put it plainly, an antiracist is someone who views all racial groups as equal and presses for policies to push for racial equity.
Too often the focus is on the display of individual prejudice. Someone says and does something racist and there is a reaction. Racist remarks and actions must be rebuked, but it is not enough.
Racist policies set everything in motion. Kendi describes racist policy as “written and unwritten laws, rules, procedures, processes, regulations, and guidelines that govern people.” He adds, “there is no such thing as a nonracist or race-neutral policy. Every policy in every institution in every community in every nation is producing or sustaining either racial inequity or equity between racial groups.”
This is a controversial position. It is not too difficult to see individual police officers, corporate executives or politicians acting racist. It is more difficult for some to see and accept police departments, corporations and trade unions that have a culture of racism or politicians promoting laws and policies that are racist. The idea of structural racism or systemic racism is still strongly resisted.
In each chapter, Kendi exposes the many pillars that uphold and promote racism: biology or the discredited science of genetic inferiority and superiority, ethnic racism (some ethnic groups are superior to others), colorism (lighter skin is better than darker) and more.
I differ with Kendi on one major point. In my view, he does not explore enough the power of individual agency. Kendi and his wife, Dr. Sadiqa Kendi, an attending physician in the emergency department at Children’s National Hospital and medical director for Safe Kids D.C., are examples of the power of individuals to make choices that counter racism.
Still, if I was an Amazon reviewer, I would give his books 4.5 out of 5 stars for their depth and clarity. Kendi uses his training as a historian and former journalist to be both comprehensive and reader-friendly.
Throughout “How To Be an Antiracist” and especially in the last two chapters titled “Success” and “Survival,” Kendi points to ways to counter racism including putting antiracists in positions of power and creating anti-racist policies.
Kendi is an optimist. As someone who once internalized some racists’ ideas about himself, other Black Americans and white people, he knows that people can change. His experience and research culminates in this book, where he offers us instructions on how we can dismantle racism.
