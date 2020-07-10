Growing up, I don’t recall receiving “the talk.”
I’m not referring to the “birds and the bees” discussion, the euphemism used to describe parents explaining sexual intercourse to their children.
No, I’m referring to “the talk” that many Black American parents have with their young Black male children about dealing with police.
We had many discussions about racism; however, I can’t recall one exclusively about police.
My encounters with police from childhood up to adulthood have been both good and bad.
On my North Philadelphia block, I remember the Green family that had sons that were cops. And there was a family friend named Gary, a cop who taught me how to play the conga.
When I thought I was old enough to drink cold beers and cheap wine, but not of legal age, I was on the lookout for cops. They would park their patrols car outside the school yard where my friends and I would drink at night. We would quickly walk away and the police would not chase us.
As I got older, days of relative innocence were replaced with a new reality.
I grew up in the 70s under the brutal and racist regime of Frank Rizzo, former Philadelphia police commissioner and mayor.
Under Rizzo, I remember taking the subway to high school as grim-looking officers walked through the train with aggressive dogs, striking fear.
Former Philadelphia Inquirer reporter and editor William K. Marimow won the 1985 Pulitzer Prize in investigative reporting for his revelation that city police dogs had attacked more than 350 people. His expose led to investigation of the K-9 unit and the removal of dozen of officers.
I always thought it was ironic that Rizzo had a reputation for being tough on crime. His cops mainly roughed up Black Panthers, MOVE members and protesters. Meanwhile street gangs and the Italian and Black mafias ruled the streets.
When I became a police reporter for the Courier-Post in South Jersey I saw another side of law enforcement. For two years, I visited police departments in Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties to get reports and write summaries of crimes in the region. I would usually pick two reports to turn into full stories for the next day’s edition. This meant I had to talk to rank and file officers and occasionally the police chief.
I quickly learned that I had to win the officers’ trust to get any information. I couldn’t take anything personally. Sometimes when I walked in they would tease “here comes the reporter from the “Compost.” I’ve heard worse.
One day while doing my job an officer that didn’t know me stopped me on the road. He said there had been a robbery in the area and asked where I was going. I told him I was going to see his boss. I left him looking puzzled before telling him I was a police reporter.
My sons would have their own encounters with police. They got to know one former Philadelphia police officer very well — their maternal grandfather, who briefly lived with us. My father-in-law was the opposite of the cop stereotype. He was warm and gentle and liked to draw and shop at the local flea market.
One day while I was driving home I saw my middle son pulled over on the side of the road by local cops in the small town where we lived.
I lost my cool. All I saw was a white cop and my black son. I quickly pulled over on the opposite side of the road, jumped out the car and walked toward the officer.
The office yelled at me to stop and demanded to know what I was doing. I yelled back that’s my son that you stopped what you are doing. “Sir,” he said “I need you to get back in the car. Now”
My son calmly asked me to get back in my car. I was proud of him.
I got in the car, drove off and waited anxiously at home. The 10 to15 minute wait took forever. It turned out my son had hit a deer.
When my youngest son wore dreadlocks he told me of being frequently stopped by police. I told him I would talk to the police chief if it continued. He said he would handle it. It eventually stopped or he stopped telling me about it.
As managing editor of the Philadelphia Tribune I’ve had the opportunity to talk in-depth with three former Philadelphia Police Commissioners about crime and race. Commissioners Sylvester Johnson, Charles Ramsey and Richard Ross, were different in their demeanor and approach. But they were all Black men who appeared to want to rid their department of racism and corruption while fighting crime. They cared about their officers and the community.
Because of my personal and professional experience with law enforcement I know there are many good police officers. I don’t want to defund the police. My community suffers from both over policing that leads to harassment for minor offenses and under policing that results in a lack of preventive measures to stop violent crime.
I believe there is a systemic problem with policing in Black and poor communities. It goes beyond just a few bad apples. Before more people die and trust is completely broken in the system let’s remove the bad apples and change the system to focus on proven measures that reduce violent crime while building trust between the community and police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.