House Freedom Caucus

Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., gestures to the Capitol during a news conference about the debt limit deal with members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus on May 30 in Washington. — AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

 Jacquelyn Martin

House Freedom Caucus Republicans have temporarily halted their blockade of the House floor, ending for now a nearly week-long shutdown of business in the chamber. The small group of rebels was pledging to block all significant legislation from passing until Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed to their demands.

The group is upset that McCarthy compromised in the debt limit deal, and more broadly with their party’s leadership — because that’s the whole point of the Freedom Caucus, to claim that they alone are true conservatives and everyone else are RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) who sell out the party.

Jonathan Bernstein is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. A former professor of political science at the University of Texas at San Antonio and DePauw University, he wrote A Plain Blog About Politics. Bloomberg Opinion

