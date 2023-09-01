A masked white man fatally shot three Black people inside a Jacksonville, Florida, Dollar General store in a predominately African-American neighborhood last Saturday.
Ryan Palmeter, 21, fatally shot Angela Michelle Carr, 52, A.J. Laguerre, 19, and Jerrald Gallion, 29. Then Palmeter killed himself.
Palmeter used an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a Glock handgun, said Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters. He bought both weapons legally earlier this year despite his involuntary commitment for a 72-hour mental health examination in 2017.
While the shooting is under investigation, some facts are already clear.
The deadly attack is the inevitable outcome of a toxic mix of racial hate and the easy availability of guns to those who should not have them, including deranged racists.
Notes left by the 21-year-old shooter made it clear he was targeting Black residents of a predominantly African American neighborhood.
The shooter used a gun painted with a swastika, officials said. He had also posted racist writings, just before the deadly attack.
“He hated Black people,” Sheriff Waters said after reviewing the man’s writings. Waters told a news conference that the attack that left two men and one woman dead was definitely “racially motivated.”
He added that the gunman acted alone and “there is absolutely no evidence the shooter is part of any larger group.”
Waters said the shooter used a Glock handgun and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle with at least one of them painted with a swastika. He was wearing a bullet-resistant vest.
The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at a Dollar General about three-quarters of a mile from Edward Waters University, a small historically Black university.
In a statement, the university said that shortly before the shooting, one of its security officers saw the man near the school’s library and asked him to identify himself. When he refused, he was asked to leave. The man returned to his car.
Waters said the man was spotted putting on his vest and mask before leaving. He said it is unknown if he had originally planned to attack the school.
The shooter had driven to Jacksonville from neighboring Clay County, where he lived with his parents, the sheriff said.
Shortly before the attack, the shooter sent his father a text message telling him to check his computer. The father found the writings and the family notified 911, but the shooting had already begun.
“This is a dark day in Jacksonville’s history. There is no place for hate in this community,” the sheriff said. “I am sickened by this cowardly shooter’s personal ideology.” He said the investigation will continue. The FBI was helping the sheriff’s office and said it had opened a hate crime investigation.
Gov. Ron DeSantis, after speaking by phone with the sheriff, called the shooter a “scumbag” and denounced his racist motivation.
“This guy killed himself rather than face the music and accept responsibility for his actions. He took the coward’s way out,” said DeSantis, who was in Iowa campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination.
On Sunday evening, DeSantis, who has loosened gun laws in Florida and has advocated a so-called “anti-woke” agenda that has led to restriction on the teaching of Black history in Florida, was loudly booed as he addressed a vigil of about 200 people held at a church a block from the store where the racial attack occurred. DeSantis told the crowd that authorities would not let people be targeted “based on their race.”
The shooting took place within hours of the conclusion of the commemoration of the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in the nation’s capital.
The attack on the shopping center in a predominately Black neighborhood in Jacksonville was a grim reminder of past shootings targeting Black Americans such as the mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket in 2022, and one at a historic African Methodist Episcopal church in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015. Nine people were killed by the gunman, who has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The Buffalo supermarket shooting was one of the deadliest targeted attacks on Black people by a white lone gunman in U.S. history. Ten people were killed by the gunman, who has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
In the past, racial attacks on Black Americans were committed mainly by organized groups such as the Ku Klux Klan and Neo Nazis. Law enforcement has significantly reduced the influence of these groups.
Today, most racial attacks are mostly done by “lone wolf terrorists,” who usually have a combination of personal and political grievances, often finding like minded individuals online, sympathizing with extremists groups, broadcasting their hatred and then violence.
The ability of law enforcement and intelligence communities to detect and prevent lone wolf terrorism demands a clear understanding of the radicalization of lone wolf terrorists.
Their hate crimes are not only an attack on the victim; they are meant to threaten and intimidate an entire community.
The goal of white supremacists is to create more racial division within the United States and sow terror among African Americans. We better protect our communities by reporting hate crimes and those suspected of planning hate crimes and being counter racists.
As Attorney General Merrick B. Garland correctly points out: “No person in this country should have to live in fear of hate-fueled violence and no family should have to grieve the loss of a loved one to bigotry and hate. One of the Justice Department’s first priorities upon its founding in 1870 was to bring to justice white supremacists who used violence to terrorize Black Americans. That remains our urgent charge today. The Justice Department will never stop working to protect everyone in our country from unlawful acts of hate.”
