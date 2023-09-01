Fatal Store Shooting Florida

Residents gather for a prayer near the scene of a mass shooting at a Dollar General store on Aug. 26 in Jacksonville, Fla.

 John Raoux

A masked white man fatally shot three Black people inside a Jacksonville, Florida, Dollar General store in a predominately African-American neighborhood last Saturday.

Ryan Palmeter, 21, fatally shot Angela Michelle Carr, 52, A.J. Laguerre, 19, and Jerrald Gallion, 29. Then Palmeter killed himself.

