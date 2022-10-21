Politicians and prominent public figures have ramped up anti-Black and anti-Semitic rhetoric in recent weeks.
On Sunday, former President Donald Trump criticized “US Jews” for not being more “appreciative” of his support for Israel.
“US Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel — Before it is too late!” Trump warned on his social media platform Truth Social.
“No President has done more for Israel than I have,” Trump declared. “Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US,” said Trump, who has consistently polled poorly with American Jews.
Trump added, “Those living in Israel, though, are a different story — Highest approval rating in the World.” He claimed he could “easily be P.M.!”
Jonathan Greenblatt, the national director of the Anti-Defamation League, tweeted in response to Trump: “We don’t need the former president, who curries favor with extremists and anti-Semites, to lecture us about the US-Israel relationship.” He added, “It is not about a quid pro quo; it rests on shared values and security interests. This ‘Jewsplaining’ is insulting and disgusting.”
In response to Trump, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday: “Donald Trump’s comments were anti-Semitic, as you all know, and insulting both to Jews and to our Israeli allies,” she said. “But let’s be clear, for years, for years now, Donald Trump has aligned with extremist and anti-Semitic figures.” She added, “We need to root out anti-Semitism everywhere it rears its ugly head. We need to call this out. With respect to Israel, our relationship is ironclad and it’s rooted in shared values and interests. Donald Trump clearly doesn’t understand that either.”
Trump’s threat against Jewish Americans is the latest in a series of openly racist and anti-Semitic statements by Republican politicians and Trump supporters in recent weeks.
During a “Save America” rally in Mesa, Arizona, self-identified Christian nationalist and QAnon adherent Marjorie Taylor Greene invoked the neo-Nazi “Replacement Theory.”
This racist doctrine, repeated frequently on right-wing talk radio and Fox News’ Tucker Carlson show, argues that there is a Jewish plot to “replace” white Christians with “inferior stock” of nonwhites from Africa, South America and Asia.
In her speech, Greene said that “Joe Biden’s five million illegals are on the verge of replacing you ... your jobs, and replacing your kids in school … they are also replacing your culture.”
Trump supporter Kanye West has engaged in a recent flurry of anti-Semitic statements. The pro-Trump rapper, who is legally known as Ye, was locked out of Twitter and Instagram a week ago over anti-Semitic posts that the social networks said violated their policies. In one post on Twitter, Ye said he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” according to internet archive records, making an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale known as DEFCON.
Before his recent rants against Jewish people, West showed racist ignorance when he said in 2018 that 400 years of slavery was a choice made by Blacks.
“When you hear about slavery for 400 years … For 400 years? That sounds like a choice.”
The rapper went on to add:
“You were there for 400 years and it’s all of y’all. It’s like we’re mentally imprisoned.”
In his profound ignorance, West ignores the many slave rebellions, escapes to freedom, and other acts of resistance.
More recently, George Floyd’s family is considering suing West, for making false claims about Floyd’s death.
In a recent appearance on the hip-hop podcast Drink Champs, West questioned the cause of Floyd’s death, suggesting it was due to fentanyl use and not by Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9½ minutes and was convicted of murder.
Chauvin’s knee “wasn’t even on his neck like that,” Ye said. Ye said his claims were backed by a documentary by conservative commentator Candace Owens. An attorney for the Floyd family said he is also looking into whether Owens can be sued on similar grounds as well.
The medical examiner who ruled Floyd’s death a homicide testified during Chauvin’s state trial that Floyd’s heart disease and drug use contributed to his death, but that police officer’s restraint of his body and compression of his neck were the primary causes. Other prosecution expert witnesses also said that Floyd died from asphyxia, or low oxygen.
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., also spewed racist filth when he recently told people at an election rally in Nevada that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of enslaved people because “they think the people that do the crime are owed that,” equating all Black Americans with crime.
These racist and anti-Semitic statements must be strongly condemned. Those who promote racism and anti-Semitism must be held accountable.
