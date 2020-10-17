As I pen these words, I want to begin by thanking Mr. Robert Bogle, CEO of the Philadelphia Tribune for the blessing and privilege to write this monthly article. The Philadelphia Tribune, the oldest African American newspaper in the country, continues to be the voice of African Americans as well as many other minorities.
I try to be transparent as I write, seeking to write articles that are beneficial to the readers. I pondered over this article for I do not want to be repetitious, as there are so many concerns that affect the lives of us all. We know the importance of making our voices heard, particularly around Black Lives Matter and the constant killing of African Americans by police officers across this country.
We must hold those accountable who are taking of the lives of our people. Not only that, but this coronavirus has affected African Americans more than any other population of people. The list of things I can write about are numerous, but I am compelled to once again write about the need to vote. It is October, and our upcoming election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, is so crucial and critical that we cannot afford not to vote, or fail to to know the importance of voting. Every vote counts.
In my humble opinion, this election is one of the most important elections in our lifetime. We can change the course of this country by defeating Donald Trump and those in Congress and the Senate who stand by him as he continues to display hate. He does this as a way to bully his way towards reelection. We cannot afford to say this election does not count, nor can we feel as though there is no need to vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Let me be clear: both Biden and Harris may have flaws, which I am sure does not compare to the ungodliness of No. 45 in the White House.
After watching the first debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, it became crystal clear that Donald Trump is playing to his hateful and deceitful political base, as well as where he stands with African Americans. There are those who say Biden may be weak when it comes to Black Lives Matter, but we have no other choice. We cannot allow Trump to serve another term, stacking the Supreme Court in his favor and turning our country over to white supremacists. We must stand in line, no matter how long, as a way of protesting that we want a change in the course of our government.
Let us not forget about those who lost their lives for the right to vote. Do not let their deaths be in vain but let us continue to fight by casting our vote for racial justice, housing, health care, and for employment. There are those who are counting on us not to vote. Let us show them, as well as all the world, that African Americans are voting, and we are voting strong in large numbers. In the case of Hilary Clinton, she won the popular vote, but lost the electoral vote. We must make sure that does not happen in this election by winning the popular and electoral vote. We cannot stand idly by and allow this President to cause chaos, confusion, or ill will in the lives of God’s people.
Pray before you vote on Nov. 3, for the Word of God is clear, “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and restore the land.”
Our prayers and our votes can bring forth the healing we need. Galvanize your family, friends, and neighbors, and go to the polls on Election Day. Let your voice be heard, let your vote count, and let us look for a better tomorrow because we voted. Let us get the vote out and do what is necessary for a victorious outcome. We can, and we must, do all we can within our power to change the course of this country.
When we do our part with protests and prayer, not allowing anyone or anything stop us from moving this country in the right direction, God will do the rest. I plan to stand in line no matter how long it takes.
Let us join together and unite our hearts that we might be able to sing and shout, “Free at last, free at last, thank God Almighty we are free at last.”
