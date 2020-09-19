This has been an incredible year, one that marked the beginning of a new decade and one we have never experienced. The coronavirus that has taken countless lives, George Floyd, along with other African Americans, has been brutally murdered and assaulted. Furthermore, we have a president who is insensitive to the needs of people, making racial remarks that have fueled the fire and caused this country to hear the words of hate, day and night. As a people of God, no matter what we have experienced, we know that we serve a God who can turn things around. We are confident that help is on the way.
We refuse to live in fear and enslave ourselves with grief and pain. I am reminded of the words of the psalmist in Psalm 55:1-2, who cries out with these words, “Listen to my prayer, O God. Do not hide Yourself from what I ask. Hear me and answer me. My thoughts trouble me and I have no peace.” The psalmist needs God’s help and cries out in anguish and pain. We, too, cry out seeking God’s hand of mercy. We know, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that wherever we go, this too shall pass. We, as God’s people, can help bring about the change that is so desperately needed. God has given us the opportunity to make a difference in our world, in our nation. We have the opportunity on November 3rd to vote for candidates, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. We are standing on the threshold of changing the course of history of this country.
It is up to us if we really want help, and we would make sure we are registered and vote, as we see this president seeking to destroy the election process by taking away the opportunity to use mail-in ballots. We cannot allow ourselves to bypass this opportunity God has given to us to change those in the White House. African Americans and other minorities have been hit the hardest with this coronavirus, as well as those who have lost their jobs. We must respond and do whatever it takes to cast our vote, even if standing 6 feet away, we will vote. We have two strong committed candidates who have the wellbeing of God’s people in mind. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris stand ready to bring about the change that is needed. We can no longer make excuses as to why we will not vote, nor can we stand idly by and see our brothers and sisters treated unfairly by the traditional system.
Those of us who are believers cannot blame God, nor say it is God’s will, that we are going through what we have experienced. God is there to help us, but we must also help ourselves. We can and we must speak out for social justice which includes protesting and voting. It is not one or the other, it is both. We must step out on faith. Faith is an action word, and we walk by faith, not by sight. I would argue strongly that this coronavirus and racial injustice is not the norm; it cannot be. There is a better way to live than the way we are living. We were not made to live in isolation nor were we created by God to be treated like animals. God created us in His own image, and we are His people. Yes, Black lives matter, they matter to God, and they matter to our families. God stands ready to help us; we need that help.
Praise God that help is on the way. We can change the course of self-destruction that this country is now facing. God is on our side and “no weapon formed against us shall prosper.” We can be victorious. I have chosen the words of the psalmist to remind us that we are not the first who needed God’s help. The psalmist indicates the enemy was all around him, but God delivered him. The enemy is around us and God will deliver us. As we prepare for the coming days, let us seek God in prayer, for the Word is clear, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” We need healing in the land, and God will grant it to us, for He is our strength. Get ready to receive help from the Lord, and know He is a present help in a time of trouble, as all of our help cometh from the Lord. Help Joe Biden and Kamala Harris be the next president and vice president of this country. Help bring about racial justice by raising your voice and help bring about a new season by praying and fasting. The time is now, let us respond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.