The flu is poised for a breakout year.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the week after the Thanksgiving Day holiday that 7.5% of outpatient medical visits recently were due to flu-like illnesses.
The CDC said the flu hospitalization rate was the highest it has been in early November since 2010-11.
In the Philadelphia metro area, there has been a sharp rise in the flu, much earlier in the season than in previous years, report public health officials. The sharp rise in flu activity is overwhelming some local hospital emergency rooms and health offices as they also continue to care for patients sick with COVID-19 and other viruses.
The local increase in flu activity reflects a national trend.
The CDC says the spread of respiratory viruses was likely due to Thanksgiving gatherings and crowded airports.
The annual winter flu season began early and has been complicated by the simultaneous spread of other viruses including an unusually strong wave of RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, a common cause of cold-like symptoms that can be serious for infants and the elderly.
When cases surge early, that usually means it’s going to be a rough flu season, according to infectious disease specialists.
The dominant flu strain so far is the kind typically associated with higher rates of hospitalizations and deaths, particularly in people 65 and older.
The flu can exacerbate existing medical conditions such as heart disease. “You end up having to make your heart work that much harder to get the oxygen around your body because your lungs aren’t doing a great job,” said Dr. Margot Savoy, senior vice president for education, inclusiveness and physician well-being at the American Academy of Family Physicians in Washington, D.C.
A 2018 study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that the risk of having a heart attack was six times higher within a week of having the flu.
Being vaccinated also may shorten how long you are sick with the flu, Savoy said.
A shorter and less severe illness gives vaccinated people an advantage against the virus.
Research shows flu vaccinations may also protect against heart attack, stroke and deaths related to heart disease.
The CDC recommends an annual flu vaccine for everyone 6 months and older, with rare exceptions. The vaccines can boost protection in older people, whose immune systems are weaker.
Other protections include frequent hand-washing, cleaning frequently touched surfaces and covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing. Public health officials also encourage wearing masks and urge people to stay home when they’re feeling sick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.