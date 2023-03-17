Black D9s must boycott Florida

Top: Undergraduate members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. — Shutterstock

Bottom: Historian, scholar, collector, activist, and member of Kappa Alpha Psi Arturo Alfonso Schomburg.

— New York Public Library

As a proud member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., since 1979 at Cheyney University, I call on my beloved pro-Black brothers to do the right thing and boycott racism by canceling or relocating their scheduled July 18-23, 2023, Grand Chapter “Konclave Meetings & Festivities” in Tampa Bay, Florida.

I also call on all the other pro-Black brothers and sisters of the pro-Black Divine Nine (D9) organizations – including Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Omega Psi Phi, Delta Sigma Theta, Phi Beta Sigma, Zeta Phi Beta, Sigma Gamma Rho, and Iota Phi Theta – to boycott anti-Black Gov. Ron DeSantis either by canceling any activities in Florida or by not scheduling any activities there, at least while he remains in office or his anti-Black policies remain in effect.

Michael Coard, Esq. can be followed on Twitter, Instagram, and his YouTube channel as well as at AvengingTheAncestors.com. His “Radio Courtroom” show can be heard on WURD 96.1 FM or 900 AM. And his “TV Courtroom” show can be seen on PhillyCAM/Verizon Fios/Comcast. The views expressed in this column are not necessarily those of The Philadelphia Tribune.

