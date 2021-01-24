President Joe Biden is off to a fast start.
Through a series of executive orders, Biden quickly moved to combat the coronavirus pandemic and undo some of former President Donald Trump’s most controversial policies.
His quick action is urgently needed.
The president enters office during a time of historic crisis. The coronavirus pandemic has killed 400,000 Americans, the economy has lost millions of jobs and just two weeks ago thousands of rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election, which Biden won by 7 million votes.
In his inaugural address to the nation, Biden delivered a forward-thinking message filled with action items.
In his first few days as president, Biden launched a series of executive orders calling for new policies without waiting for Congress.
Among the executive actions signed in the past week was one requiring masks and physical distancing on federal property and by federal employees. Biden’s order also extended the federal eviction freeze to aid those struggling from the pandemic economic fallout, created a new federal office to coordinate a national response to the virus and restored the White House’s National Security Council directorate for global health security and defense, an office his predecessor had closed.
Biden also ordered a halt to the construction of Trump’s U.S.-Mexico border wall, ended the ban on travel from some Muslim-majority countries, declared his intent to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization and revoked the approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline.
Despite the flurry of executive actions, Biden’s agenda will require Congress to act, including approving his $1.9 trillion virus relief bill.
The new administration has tough challenges ahead.
Some lawmakers have already announced their opposition to the coronavirus relief aid bill’s costs, and immigration overhaul efforts over the past decade and a half have all stalled in Congress.
Voters elected a 50-50 Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris will serve as the tie-breaking vote. Biden is going to have to find ways to get Democrats and Republicans to work together to get things done.
If Republicans seek to only obstruct, Biden must use the full power of the bully pulpit of the presidency and the Democrats’ control of Congress to achieve change.
