When a guest at the white-tie Gridiron Club Dinner earlier this month in Washington, D.C., collapsed, hit her head on a table, and fell motionless to the ground, many of the people around her were not sure what to do next. But then a familiar fellow guest quickly came through the crowd to help: Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In retrospect it feels like little surprise that Fauci, who is also the subject of a just-released PBS documentary, was in the right place at the right time to provide aid when it was needed. As a physician and immunologist who has been an adviser to every president since Ronald Reagan and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, by President George W. Bush, Fauci has spent his entire professional life serving and helping others.

Marian Wright Edelman is the founder and president emerita of The Children’s Defense Fund.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.