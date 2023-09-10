David W. Marshall

David W. Marshall

As we endure one mass shooting crisis to the next, it illustrates the nation’s void in leadership. We look to our elected officials to fulfill their oaths of office to protect the public because a person is only as good as their word. Words also have consequences — good and bad.

Following a mass shooting, politicians often offer “thoughts and prayers.” For those who believe in the power of prayer, “thoughts and prayers” is a sincere act of empathy, compassion and condolence. Unfortunately, disingenuous words repeated by politicians have produced more pain, anger and bitterness than support and comfort.

David W. Marshall is the founder of the faith-based organization, TRB: The Reconciled Body, and author of the book “God Bless Our Divided America.” TriceEdneyWire.com

