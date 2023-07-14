Minneapolis Police

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, left, speaks June 16 about the department’s report that found the Minneapolis Police Department has engaged in a pattern or practice of discrimination. — AP Photo/Abbie Parr

 Abbie Parr

The latest reminder that police officers around the country routinely deny Black people their constitutional rights comes from the Justice Department. This time, it’s about Minneapolis, the site of a police officer’s video-recorded murder of resident George Floyd.

More than three years after Floyd’s brutal death and the global protest movement that sprang from it, a June 2023 Justice Department report found that Minneapolis police use excessive force, including unjustified deadly force in their interactions with civilians, and discriminate against Black people.

Rashad Shabazz of Arizona State University wrote this article for The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.

