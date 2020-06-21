We are in a moment. A moment spurred by the murders of people of color like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, murdered by the hands and weapons of police officers.
These tragedies, amplified from Minneapolis and Louisville, have Los Angeles to New York City to Rome (and everywhere in between) marching in solidarity and stating #BlackLivesMatter and #PoliceReformNow.
We hear you and, as a Philadelphia City Council member, we agree with you. I am proud to join several of my City Council colleagues and state partners as we push for and pass police reform proposals.
But while George Floyd’s murder is a tragedy, this is bigger and closer to home than George Floyd.
Last week, I joined the Philadelphia public defenders as we called for #Justice4DavidJones.
Three years ago, David Jones was shot in the back by a Philadelphia police officer. The officer stopped-and-frisked Jones, found a firearm and the two got into a physical altercation. Once Jones tried to remove himself from the situation, the officer fatally shot him in the back. This was not the first time that same officer had shot a Black man while on duty.
Freddie Gray, Aiyana Stanley-Jones, Michael Brown, Eric Garner.
Their names are posted across social media and read during protests. Last week was the first time that I had heard David Jones’ name read in a long time.
My point is not to add his name to a poster or a hashtag. This moment is not about checking boxes or performative grief. This moment is about real and systemic change. But this change has to be uniquely created and enacted for Philadelphia.
I have joined with several City Council colleagues, state partners, POWER, the Philadelphia public defenders and more to demand change. We don’t have a concept of change and it doesn’t fit nicely in a hashtag. In fact, it takes five separate fliers to outline our proposal and there is still more. This change, outlined by our Police Reform Working Group, calls on the governor, State Legislature, mayor, City Council and police union to reimagine policing in Philadelphia.
Overall, we are calling for improved police-community relations and increased police accountability.
The arbitration process allows for officers, like the one who killed David Jones, to continue to police and even be promoted to leadership. This process must be more transparent with more accountability. It is unacceptable for this process to happen behind closed doors — when there is a tragedy of this nature in the community, the community must be able to easily access records and provide input.
Police in Philadelphia don’t always understand or relate to the communities they patrol and we need to fix that. I believe a residency requirement is a start and will make it more likely that officers will understand and relate to their communities and that civilians will better know and trust these officers.
This is a moment. We see it through marches at the Art Museum steps, by the Golden Gate Bridge and in front of Buckingham Palace. But when we call for change, that change must be local and must make sense for our community. Philadelphia, let’s do this now. For George Floyd, David Jones and so many others.
