Rickia Young, a 29-year-old mother, was pulled then separated from her toddler following the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. in West Philadelphia on Oct. 27, 2020.
The city paid her $2 million after negotiations with her lawyers.
On May 25, Alfonse Bowman of Philadelphia, 20, filed a suit in federal court detailing a previously unreported and violent encounter he said he had with an officer, two blocks from where, on the same night, Young was pulled from her SUV.
Bowman, a student at Morehouse College in Atlanta, has sued the city and two Philadelphia police officers saying one of them hit him in the face with a metal baton, shattering bones and requiring multiple surgeries, as he sat in a car filming protests that followed the police killing of Wallace, reports the Philadelphia Inquirer.
“I was in excruciating pain,” Bowman told the paper.
Over the following seven months after the incident Bowman underwent three surgeries, including facial reconstructive surgery in which a titanium plate was inserted into his face to support his eye socket.
His attorney, Paul J. Hetznecker, said the Police Department’s Internal Affairs unit has been investigating the incident for 15 months, but still has not told him the identities of the officers involved.
The city has declined to comment, citing pending litigation.
While the outcome of the Bowman case is yet to be determined, the lack of transparency is disturbing.
The officers involved in the Bowman and Young incidents also underscore the problem of the lack of accountability for individual police officers. If the city loses the Bowman lawsuit, taxpayers will foot the bill and not the officers. Qualified immunity, which shields police officers from misconduct lawsuits, allows officers in Philadelphia and other municipalities from being held accountable.
The lawsuit adds to the more than 300 claims filed in response to police tactics during the 2020 racial justice protests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.