People want to see each other during the holidays.
But how can Philadelphians gather safely?
Last year, local and national public health experts discouraged indoor holiday activities with people outside the immediate household.
After the increase in Americans getting COVID-19 shots and subsequent decrease in deaths and hospitalizations, public health officials are not as restrictive about holiday gatherings, but still are urging precautions.
While COVID-19 is not the disruptive force it once was, the virus continues to evolve, and cases are on the rise again as families are spending more time indoors and gathering for the holidays, according to a statement from the Biden administration. The administration is focusing efforts on making vaccinations, testing and treatments even more widely available and accessible as COVID-19 cases increase.
In Philadelphia, Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole wants residents to get their flu shot and COVID booster, wear a mask in stores and on public transit, and space out holiday gatherings, to limit the spread of illness.
As with other parts of the country, in the Philadelphia region over the past few weeks there have been rising rates of the respiratory infection RSV and influenza making for the tridemic when combined with COVID cases. The tridemic is overwhelming local hospitals, leading to long emergency department wait times.
As a preventive measure, masks will be required indoors for students and staff in the School District of Philadelphia for the first two weeks after winter break. The mandatory masking will run from Jan. 3 through Jan. 13, 2023.
In response to the surge of infections, the city’s health department has issued new holiday safety guidance that includes:
Get your flu shoot and COVID-19 booster.
Mask up in crowded indoor places.
Stay home when sick, whether or not you test positive for COVID-19.
Test for COVID-19 before gatherings, especially if you’ll be around those at high risk.
Visit senior loved ones prior to attending any large gatherings.
Take preventative measures to safely enjoy the holidays.
