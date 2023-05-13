Philadelphia voters are set to head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for key positions including mayor, City Council, city controller, sheriff, judges and important ballot questions.
The Democratic primary for Philadelphia mayor is the biggest race in this year’s Pennsylvania primary.
After numerous candidates forums and television commercials, voters will have the final say on the crowded field of Democratic candidates who have been engaged in a heated race for mayor.
Five Democrats are considered serious contenders to succeed term-limited Mayor Jim Kenney. Because Philadelphia weighs heavily Democratic, the primary will likely determine who leads the nation’s sixth-largest city.
Our choice for mayor is former City Councilmember and state legislator Cherelle Parker. She is a proven leader who knows how to work well with others to get things done. Her plan to reduce crime — calling for more police on foot and bike patrols in the community, and zero tolerance for police misconduct — is a balanced and practical approach to improve public safety. Her plan for schools — to open at 7:30 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. year-round so children can learn while parents work, and increase training in the building trades in schools — are part of the long-term solutions to reduce crime and poverty.
You may like a different candidate.
The most important thing is to vote and prove wrong election observers who are predicting a light to moderate turnout because this is not a presidential race or a midterm with national implications.
It’s important that Philadelphians come out to vote in large numbers because who becomes mayor, sits on City Council and serves as judges actually has more impact on the average citizen’s daily life. These local elected officials set policies that help determine public safety, how well schools perform, if the trash is picked up timely, if the city increases affordable housing, if property and wage taxes are raised, if city services are increased or reduced, and many other quality of life issues.
Who gets elected will help to determine if Philadelphia gets on the right track.
Homicides and other violent crimes have been increasing, spiking in the last two years to more than 500 homicides per year and hundreds of nonfatal shootings.
One of the candidates running for mayor and some of the candidates seeking to be elected to City Council said they are running against the status quo.
No sane voter should want the status quo.
However, if the next mayor does not immediately address the city’s violent crime problem with effective short and long-term solutions, the city could get worse. More people could be shot and robbed. Tired of retail theft and disorder, more businesses could flee, leaving already distressed neighborhoods with fewer jobs, goods and services.
The next mayor can help determine if the city’s drug epidemic gets better or worse, with drug dealers operating freely and hundreds of addicts merely existing to get the next high.
The next mayor must fix our educational system and create schools that produce academic success for all children. Without an increase in reading and math proficiency, many of the city’s young people will graduate unprepared for college, employment or training for the trades.
Your vote can help elect a mayor that will make the city safer, cleaner and more affordable.
Fortunately, there are several qualified candidates running for mayor and City Council with thoughtful ideas on how to make the city better.
Think all the politicians are the same?
The facts say otherwise. The candidates running for mayor and City Council are vastly different in their experience and approach to problems.
None of them are perfect candidates.
So each voter must look for candidates who are the most aligned with their views and values and who offer sensible solutions and then make a plan to vote on Tuesday, May 16.
