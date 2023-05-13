Philadelphia voters are set to head to the polls Tuesday to cast their ballots for key positions including mayor, City Council, city controller, sheriff, judges and important ballot questions.

The Democratic primary for Philadelphia mayor is the biggest race in this year’s Pennsylvania primary.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.