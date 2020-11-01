In the Tuesday, Nov. 3, election, we strongly endorse Joe Biden for president and Kamala Harris for vice president.
As vice president under President Barack Obama and a former U.S. senator from Delaware, Biden has the vast political experience and moderate views that should enable him to lead and unite the country.
Harris, a U.S. senator from California, former state attorney general and district attorney for San Francisco, is well qualified to serve as vice president. Harris is the first Black woman on a major party’s presidential ticket.
The Biden and Harris administration plans calls for increasing health care access by expanding the Affordable Care Act and creating jobs and boosting the economy by rebuilding American infrastructure.
Biden also wants the federal government to partner with states to make public higher education tuition-free for any student in a household earning up to $125,000 annually. The assistance would extend to everyone attending two-year schools, regardless of income. He also proposes sharply increasing aid for historically Black colleges and universities.
Biden and Harris can make meaningful progress on issues that matter to Black Americans, such as police reform, ending the coronavirus pandemic and creating a more equitable economy.
The Tribune also makes the following endorsements:
Statewide offices
Attorney general: Josh Shapiro
Auditor general: Nina Ahmad
State treasurer: Joe Torsella
Representative in Congress
2nd District: Brendan F. Boyle
3rd District: Dwight Evans
5th District: Mary Gay Scanlon
Senator in the General Assembly
3rd District: Sharif Street
7th District: Vincent Hughes
Representative in the General Assembly
179th District: Jason Dawkins
180th District: Angel Cruz
181st District: Malcolm Kenyatta
184th District: Elizabeth Fiedler
186th District: Jordan A. Harris
191st District: Joanna E. McClinton
192nd District: Morgan Cephas
195th District: Donna Bullock
198th District: Darisha K. Parker
200th District: Chris Rabb
201st District: Stephen Kinsey
Ballot questions
Four questions will be on the ballot in Philadelphia. For each question, you can vote “yes” or “no.”
If you vote “yes” to ballot questions 1, 2 or 3, it means you want to change the city’s Home Rule Charter, which sets the rules for city government.
Ballot Question No. 1
Shall The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to call on the Police Department to eliminate the practice of unconstitutional stop and frisk, consistent with judicial precedent, meaning an officer must have reasonable suspicion that a person is engaged in criminal activity in order to stop that person, and, therefore, an officer cannot stop someone unlawfully because of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, religious affiliation or expression, or other protected characteristic? Vote Yes
Ballot Question No. 2
Shall The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to create the Office of the Victim Advocate to advocate for crime victims and to work with victim-services providers to coordinate, plan, train, educate, and investigate issues relating to crime victims? Vote Yes
Ballot Question No. 3
Shall The Philadelphia Home Rule Charter be amended to provide for the creation of a Citizens Police Oversight Commission, and to authorize City Council to determine the composition, powers and duties of the Commission? Vote Yes
Ballot Question No. 4
Should the City of Philadelphia borrow ONE HUNDRED THIRTY-FOUR MILLION DOLLARS ($134,000,000.00) to be spent for and toward capital purposes as follows: Transit; Streets and Sanitation; Municipal Buildings; Parks, Recreation and Museums; and Economic and Community Development? Vote Yes
