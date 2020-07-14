Editor’s note: The writings below are from students in varying in grades and in different schools throughout Philadelphia.
Some of the contributors are students taught by Aubrey Stewart, an 8th grade teacher at Feltonville School of Arts and Science, part of the Philadelphia School District
In a statement, Stewart explained: “Every school year, we discuss the Black Lives Matter movement, research victims, such as Freddie Gray and the Baltimore riots, and create spoken word poetry, so when the rioting and looting in Philadelphia began, my students wanted to take action.
“Feeling helpless while they watched army men in tanks, carrying automatic weapons surround their homes and community, they felt compelled to put pen to paper and begin to write. What they have produced here is truly eye-opening, inspirational, and will cause others to self-reflect.
“I have always taught my students that their voice is powerful and what they bring to the table is what will change our world. They are our future. Their voice matters as much as every adult in America. My students’ voices need to be heard, not only to educate American’s but also to motivate the rest of the youth in America to stand up, use their voice, and create positive, long-lasting change.”
More of student writings can be found at phillytrib.com. Thank you for taking the time to read their work.
We Shall Stand
William Tejada- Castillo
9th-grader at Central High School
“No Justice, No Peace.” The phrase that all Black lives has come to stand for and represent. A phrase that is as small as it is, but as clear as it has become. May 25th, of the year 2020 was the day of yet another police racial targeting towards Black men, and once again, has ended fatally.
The death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man from the state of Minnesota who was murdered by a racist police officer. A man who came from living life as a feared Black man and constantly having a target on his back to becoming a headline story. A story that many Black men fear to become. One that will be told and shared for many years. A story that emphasizes what we live through and what we fight for.
“Please, I can’t breathe,” were the words that came out of the mouth of George Floyd while being forcibly sentenced to death. His crime: being Black in white America. 8 minutes and 46 seconds. Officers on the scene trying to convince innocent bystanders that the situation was under control, when in reality, it was just another setup in the system for another Black man to fail and become the victim of a murder lead by the racism of an officer.
Therefore, the USA is witnessing the unmuted rage of not only Americans, but of many people from around the world. Specifically speaking of the city of Philadelphia that you may know as “The City of Brotherly Love”. A city with so much anger and pain from the years of endless oppression, to systematic injustice, to police brutality, all coming to life in our city streets.
Anger that led to protests forming, infuriated protests becoming riots and riots leading to looting. Hundreds of people all over the city looting small and big-name brand businesses. The country needs a leader in these hard times, someone to take action and stand for what’s right and wrong under all the chaos.
What do we get — a president that showed the world that he wasn’t strong enough to stand up and give this country faith that we will ALL fight for change? A president that would rather head to an underground bunker and hide instead of showing his face. A president that would rather head to an underground bunker and hide instead of showing his face. A president who put military tanks and officers with AR-15s sent to gun us down — in front of our own homes.
We love all. We are better united. While all lives will always matter, this moment we recognize the injustices within the Black community and we stand strong with and for Black men, women, and children. #BLACKLIVESMATTER
Do Black Lives Really Matter?
Katrina M
10th-grader at Science Leadership Academy
Pow! Pow!
Gunshots go off, another life gone
Black person reaches into their pocket
Police automatically think you have a weapon
You run, you look suspicious
Next thing you know, handcuffs, on the ground
Can’t speak, can’t breathe
Can’t move because the cops piling on top of you multiply
“What have I done wrong?”
“Why am I a threat to you?”
“Why do you take my life?”
Protests...riots...damage… these things happen because through your eyes, Black lives don’t matter
We’re getting killed off one by one
Why do you do this?
All of a sudden you see us, we’re automatically dangerous
They don’t ask questions, they start shooting
Put us into the back of a cop van and go on a rough ride
We get shot while going on a jog
Privilege kneeling down on our necks until our eyes shut.
Trayvon, Aiyana, Philando, Freddie, George, Ahmad, and more
Their lives were decided by a bullet
Lives in your hands.
Keep a life or end it?
You scream ALL lives matter but is that even true to you?
Do you get racially profiled and sent to jail for a crime you didn’t commit?
Never. You could be caught. Red- handed. Guilty. No jail time.
No justice served.
We start a movement – it’s racist, wrong, inappropriate
But let’s not forget slavery, segregation, police brutality, hate crimes, and your flawed justice system
For us to take a stand, it’s discrimination
We can’t speak OUR truth without you telling us we are the ones in the wrong.
Black people are defined by the color of their skin
Why does my skin matter to you?
Does it scare you?
We don’t “fit in”
We’re too “different”
We’re human beings, just like you
We have an abundance of feelings, just like you
We have loving families, just like you
We have bright futures, just like you
But that doesn’t seem to matter to you,
Because when you see me...
“My hands are up! Don’t shoot!”
Constitution
Jessica N.
11th-grader at Central High School
Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness
We fought for these ideals
We shouldn’t settle for less
A Black man goes for a run — dangerous
And Black man in a car- dangerous
They must be trying to injure us.
You could look up the definition of injustice
But it couldn’t describe how unfair it is
For George Floyd’s daughter to sleep restless
I could never imagine what his family goes though
To go through what you went through...
To be in your shoes...
7 years ago I was your daughter’s age
I had no cares at that age
No injustice to go through, just house rules to abide
You left this earth way too soon
So many memories you will now miss out on
Buts it’s already over now
Killed in the country our father left for us
By the people trained to protect us, somehow.
Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness
We fought for these ideals
We shouldn’t settle for less.
