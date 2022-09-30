Philadelphia reached a grim milestone of deaths after a day of rampant violence.
On Monday alone, the city saw 11 shootings including two that were fatal.
The day began with multiple teenagers shot, including a double shooting in the 1400 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard just after 3 a.m. in Hunting Park that injured a 13- and a 14-year-old. Additionally, a 16-year-old was shot in the thigh at 55th and Poplar streets.
A man in his 30s was shot twice in the leg shortly before 9 a.m. at 17th and Ringgold streets. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police say a 26-year-old man died after he was shot on the 1200 block of Fillmore Street in the city’s Frankford section around 1:38 p.m.
Less than an hour later, a 19-year-old man was shot 21 times on the 600 block of North 13th Street in Spring Garden. Police say the victim died from his injuries. Police believe three shooters with multiple weapons opened fire on the victim.
Two men were shot just after 5:30 p.m. at 18th and Ringgold streets in the city’s Grays Ferry section.
A 35-year-old was struck in the chest by gunfire and a 28-year-old was shot in the head. Both victims were taken to an area hospital where the 35-year-old victim was in stable condition and the 28-year-old was in critical condition.
The city is on pace to match last year’s record-breaking number of 562 murders.
So far this year, 400 people have been killed in the city.
In response to the rampant gun violence, Mayor Jim Kenney signed an executive order Tuesday banning guns and other deadly weapons at city recreation centers, playgrounds, pools, athletic fields and courts facilities.
With permits to carry, Philadelphia police told NBC10 there are currently no specific laws banning guns in these areas.
At the press conference announcing the weapons ban, Kenney spoke emotionally about state gun laws being “insane” and said, “There is no reason on God’s earth to have a gun at a rec center.”
“Even if you have a permit to carry, you will have a problem with me,” said District Attorney Larry Krasner, who attended the press conference announcing the ban.
While city officials are right about the need for lawmakers to pass stricter common sense state gun laws, Kenney’s executive law is likely to face legal challenges. The state of Pennsylvania has in the past not recognized municipalities’ authority to pass gun laws. The law is also to face legal challenges because it penalizes legal gun owners.
Instead of issuing an executive order that is unlikely to withstand a legal challenge, the city should focus on doing something it has the legal power to do now — removing illegal guns from criminals.
With shootings at record high levels, the DA’s office and police should work together to more aggressively get illegal guns off the street and vigorously prosecute those found with illegal weapons, not only at recreation centers but at high crime areas in the city.
Recreation centers, playgrounds, pools and athletic fields should be places where children can play and stay out of trouble, but too often they are targets of opportunity for violent criminals.
According to city officials, there have been 18 incidents of gun violence at city parks and recreation facilities this year alone.
One of the most recent shootings happened at Mill Creek Rec Center on Sept. 9. Tiffany Fletcher. a 41-year-old mother of three who worked at the recreation center, was killed when she was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle.
Fletcher began working at the center this spring. As the city needed more staffers to open pools during the summer, Fletcher agreed to stay at the center, which is less than two blocks from where she and her family lived. A 14-year-old is charged with her murder.
The mayor’s announcement on banning deadly weapons near rec centers came on the same day Fletcher was laid to rest.
