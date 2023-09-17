Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, accompanied by Mayor Jim Kenney, speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Philadelphia on Aug. 23. — AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 Matt Rourke

After weeks of public pressure, Philadelphia police on Sept. 8 released body camera footage capturing the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Eddie Irizarry by police in August.

The Conversation spoke to Jordan M. Hyatt, associate professor of criminology and justice studies and the director of the Center for Public Policy at Philadelphia’s Drexel University, to explain the rules controlling when the public gets to see body cam footage — and how Philadelphia’s legal framework compares to other places in the U.S.

The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.

