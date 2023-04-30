For weeks local political observers have been asking for an independent poll for the Philadelphia Democratic mayoral primary.
After months of forums, debates, endorsement announcements and television commercials, there was still uncertainty on who was leading in the race.
Trying to determine a frontrunner has been more difficult because of the large number of candidates in the race. The field remains crowded even after former Councilmembers Derek Green and Maria Quinones Sanchez dropped out of the race.
A poll has finally been done and it shows a tight race.
The nonpartisan Committee of Seventy’s poll of 1,500 likely voters in Philadelphia released Friday shows the five main candidates are locked in a statistical tie with less than three weeks to go.
The poll found former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart leading with 18% of the respondents, followed by former Councilmembers Cherelle Parker at 17% and Helen Gym at 15%. Their former colleague in Council, Allan Domb, polled at 14%, with businessman Jeff Brown at 11%. About 20% of the respondents said they were still undecided.
“These results make clear what we’ve known all along: that every vote matters,” said Lauren Cristella, Committee of Seventy’s interim president and chief operating officer, in the release. “We want every eligible voter to vote, to be informed when they vote, and to vote with confidence. This poll is a snapshot in time that hopefully gives voters an additional piece of information to use when they walk into a voting booth or complete a mail-in ballot.”
Below are some of the demographic breakdowns of support among the five top Democratic hopefuls.
Rhynhart garnered 29% of the white vote, while doing best among men, women, higher-income voters, Center City residents and young voters.
Parker took the largest percentage among Latino voters at 31% and Black voters at 25%, and leads in Northwest Philadelphia, the 50-to-64 age group, and conservatives and moderates.
Gym did the best among respondents identifying as “very liberal,” at 40%. For those who reported they have already cast their ballots, she has 20% of the vote, better than any of her opponents.
Domb led in Northeast Philadelphia and among those with high school diplomas.
Brown did best among conservatives, those who finished high school and have some college experience, and the oldest voters. He also finished second behind Parker with 15% of the Black vote.
The main takeaway from the poll should be that the race will probably be close. Therefore every vote will count.
The winner in the Democratic mayoral primary will largely be determined by how many ballots are cast.
During this past week’s mayoral debate hosted by 6ABC and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, moderator Matt O’Donnell said the winning candidate may only need around 60,000 votes to claim victory.
Voters usually turn out in much larger numbers for the national-impacting elections like the presidency and midterms.
But the local races for mayor, Council and judges actually have a much larger and more immediate effect on the everyday lives of citizens.
Since registered Democrats outnumber Republicans more than 7-1, the winner of the May 16 primary has a high chance of becoming Philadelphia’s 100th mayor.
Monday, May 1, is the last day to register before the May 16 Pennsylvania primary. Make a plan now to vote in this important election in which every vote will count.
