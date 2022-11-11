Pennsylvania voters got it right in Tuesday’s midterms when they elected Democrat Josh Shapiro as governor and Democrat John Fetterman to the U.S. Senate.
While votes are still being counted in races across the state and country, Pennsylvania voters may have helped Democrats retain control of the U.S. Senate by electing Fetterman over his Republican opponent Mehmet Oz.
Even if Republicans take control of Congress, it would not be by the margin predicted by media and in the polls.
Thanks to Pennsylvania voters, the much-anticipated red tsunami and red wave did not happen.
Pennsylvania voters were not fooled by Oz’s slick debate performance and campaign ads and strongly rejected State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican candidate for governor with extreme positions on the issues.
At press time, Democrats appear to be within striking distance of flipping the state House.
“Real freedom won tonight,” said Shapiro after soundly beating Mastriano in the governor’s race by a wide margin. Shapiro pledged to resist Republican extremists who threatened to roll back rights for voting, access to abortion and gay marriage.
Mastriano opposed access to abortion under any circumstances including rape or incest. The Franklin County state senator was also an election denialist who continues to deny that Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
Polls showed access to abortion and maintaining democracy to be among the top concerns among Pennsylvania voters.
In Tuesday’s midterm, Pennsylvania voters showed they were opposed to Mastriano’s extremist positions on abortion and on the 2020 election results.
When presented with the choice between Shapiro, who vowed to veto any attempts to curtail abortion rights or voting access, and Mastriano, who would sign those moves into law, voters chose freedom.
The same was true in the race for the U.S. Senate. Oz failed in portraying himself as a moderate and Fetterman as a left-wing extremist.
Fetterman actually did better than Biden did in 2020 in white rural towns and considerably better than Oz in Philadelphia and in the suburbs.
In electing Fetterman, Pennsylvania voters chose someone who will protect voting rights, access to abortion, and health care.
Lastly it should be noted that both Shapiro and Fetterman were significantly helped by an impressive turnout in Philadelphia. The voters did their job.
